Barcelona Faces Defensive Challenges

Barcelona fell to Paris Saint Germain (1-2) in the second round of the Champions League, highlighting issues that plagued them last season and kept them from reaching the final of Europe's top competition. Under Hansi Flick's management, the team lacked a Plan B when the French side took control, once again showing vulnerability in defence against a versatile opponent. This remains Barcelona's Achilles' heel, which they must address to have a shot at the Champions League trophy.

The match against PSG had its bright moments for the Catalans, especially in the first half-hour, but a physical collapse in the final stretch overshadowed everything else. Barcelona gradually unravelled as Luis Enrique's side found their rhythm, thanks to the depth provided by Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi, two players capable of disrupting strategies from the flanks. Both players bypassed Barcelona's pressing, exposing the deficiencies of a team unable to adapt.

Without the strategy to pin opponents in their half, Barcelona was left exposed, giving PSG the chance to exploit the defensive gaps that Flick's side still needs to address. "In the second half, you could see players like Pedri and Frenkie were exhausted. They gave their all, but at 1-1, you need better defensive structure. We must learn and improve," Flick commented post-match on his team's late-game collapse.

Barcelona's defensive frailty is not a new issue. Last season, they fell short of the Champions League final after conceding seven goals to Inter, a tally that makes progression nearly impossible. This trend has continued this season, with Barcelona conceding in six out of nine matches across all competitions, even needing to come from behind in several games against teams like Levante, Oviedo, and Real Sociedad.

A Defence in Testing

The lack of reliability at the back has led Flick to experiment in recent matches. The absence of Joan García has been covered by Szczesny, Gerard Martín has stepped in for the injured Balde, and the other three positions have seen a rotation of names following Iñigo Martínez's departure. The German coach continues to test options, with Pau Cubarsí and Eric García playing as centre-backs against PSG, both known for their ball-playing abilities, and Eric also being tried in full-back roles. These are Flick's experiments, knowing that winning the Champions League hinges on defensive improvement, Barcelona's true Achilles' heel.