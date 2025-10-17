Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

The Camp Nou remains under construction. Afp

Barcelona Edges Closer to Camp Nou Return

City Council Grants Initial Occupancy Permit, But Return Hinges on Increased Capacity

Cristián Ramón Cobos

Madrid

Friday, 17 October 2025, 12:50

Comenta

Barcelona has been given the green light to return to Camp Nou. After a period of uncertainty, the Catalan club has finally secured the initial occupancy license to return to their stadium. The City Council of Barcelona has granted the necessary permit for phase A1, allowing the reopening of the first two tiers of the South Goal and the Tribune, with a capacity of 27,000 spectators.

Despite this, the return to Camp Nou will still have to wait. Barcelona had already stated that opening the stadium for such a small crowd was not feasible, and the plan is to wait for the next license, which is also required by the Champions League, allowing access to 47,000 fans.

This decision is largely driven by economic factors, as it allows Barcelona to maintain its revenue at Montjuic. Nevertheless, obtaining the initial occupancy license is a significant step towards returning to Camp Nou after numerous delays.

Season Tickets

The club officials are already working towards a reopening date at the end of November, either for the match against Athletic or Getafe. If these timelines are met, Barcelona will still have to play their next three home games at Montjuic against Girona, Olympiacos, and Elche.

Barcelona is aware that the return to Camp Nou is approaching, and last Thursday, the club decided to release, albeit with months of delay, the season tickets for this season. These tickets are valid for matches played both at Montjuic and their renovated stadium.

