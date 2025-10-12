Barcelona 'Champions' of the League in October After Thrashing Atlético The Blaugrana team overpowered the Rojiblancas (0-6) and are now seven points ahead of the second place after seven matches.

Javier Varela Sunday, 12 October 2025, 16:55

Only seven rounds of the Liga F have been played, and it can already be said that there is a champion. Not officially, but unofficially, because Barcelona thrashed Atlético Madrid (0-6), the only team that, in theory, seemed capable of challenging the Blaugranas in the domestic competition. With this result, the Catalans already have a seven-point lead when only 21 points have been contested in total. The team coached by Pere Romeu has achieved a perfect record of league victories - seven out of seven - with numbers that verge on the unbelievable: 37 goals scored (an average of more than five per match) and only one conceded. A dominance that is frightening and seems to have no ceiling, as reflected in the statistics of the match against the Colchoneras.

During the match held in Alcalá de Henares, Barcelona shot 31 times on goal, compared to just five by Atlético. Moreover, the Blaugranas created 50 dangerous actions in the opponent's area, compared to the mere six of their opponent. The numbers, beyond the anecdote, show a hard-to-dispute reality: Barça not only wins but dominates every match from start to finish, with hardly any flaws. Their football combines power, precision, and an almost perfect coordination between their lines, with a choral game that leaves little room for hope for their rivals. And on top of that, they have the best players in the world.

In fact, the Liga F is so favourable for Barcelona that, from now until the end of the season, they would have to lose as many points as in the last two seasons combined (eight) to put the title at risk. And even then, it would require their main pursuers - currently Atlético and Real Sociedad - to achieve an immaculate run, without dropping a single point along the way. In light of what has happened in these first rounds, that possibility seems more like a utopia than a real option.

The match against Atlético was a perfect display of Blaugrana dominance. Within 94 seconds of the game, Esmee Brugts had already opened the scoring after a textbook collective play. Shortly after, Patri Guijarro extended the lead. Despite Barça's overwhelming control, the halftime score (0-2) left a minimal sense of hope for the Rojiblancas, who still dreamed of closing the gap. However, after the restart, the Blaugrana storm gave no respite: Ewa Pajor, Alexia Putellas, Vicky López, and Laia Aleixandri - in the last play of the match - sealed a historic thrashing that confirmed the vast distance between the two teams.

Overwhelming Superiority

The feeling left by this start of the season is that Barça plays in another league. Their squad, full of internationals, combines youth and experience with an almost perfect balance. Pere Romeu's system seems like a perfectly oiled machine, where each piece performs its function with surgical precision.

We are in mid-October, and Barcelona has already 'conquered' - barring a major surprise - their seventh consecutive league title and the eleventh in total. Meanwhile, the rest of the teams seem doomed to fight for second place, a kind of 'parallel league' where equality does exist. But at the top, Barça remains unbeatable, unstoppable, and, above all, unreachable.