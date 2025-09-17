Barcelona Begins Quest for Sixth Title in Newcastle

Daniel Panero Madrid Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 19:35 Comenta Share

Barcelona embarks on their Champions League journey this Thursday, still haunted by last season's disappointment. Under Hansi Flick's guidance, the team fell short in the semi-finals and now faces a challenging opener against Newcastle at St. James's Park. The match is set against one of the Premier League's standout teams, but Barcelona will be without their star, Lamine Yamal, who is sidelined with back issues. However, players like Raphinha, Pedri, Fermín, Dani Olmo, Lewandowski, and Ferran Torres are ready to step up as they begin their quest for a sixth Champions League trophy.

The primary goal for Barcelona this season is clear. After securing the League, Copa del Rey, and Spanish Super Cup, the coveted prize is the Champions League, which has eluded them since 2015. This long wait weighs heavily on a rejuvenated squad that understands the significance of each match in a Champions League format that demands focus to reach the top eight. "We must learn from every game, from last year's experiences. I want to see everyone connected and focused, like we were on Sunday. Lamine, Balde, and Gavi were absent, but we performed well against Valencia, and I want to see the same tomorrow," stated the German coach.

Flick's words reflect a coach aware that there is no room for error and that his team possesses all the necessary elements to reign in Europe once more. His frustration was evident when his players eased off in the early matches, but satisfaction followed a 6-0 victory over Valencia last weekend. This momentum is what he aims to carry into the clash against Newcastle, with a lineup similar to the one that dominated Corberán's side at Johan Cruyff Stadium, albeit with minor adjustments. Cubarsí and Eric García might feature in defense again, De Jong, now fit, could return to midfield, and there are numerous options upfront. Raphinha is set to start, while Dani Olmo and Lewandowski may seize the opportunity to reclaim their spots after recent benchings.

Newcastle's Uncertainty

Newcastle's summer has been eventful, but not all news has been positive for Eddie Howe. The saga of Alexander Isak, who ultimately joined Liverpool, has overshadowed the club's plans, initially designed to be a buying powerhouse, but they faced market realities. Isak's departure was a wake-up call for the Magpies, who have struggled with only five points from their first four matches. Their sole victory was a narrow 1-0 win at home against Wolves, the Premier League's bottom team.

Despite this, Newcastle retains many of the qualities that made them formidable last season. Eddie Howe's side is intense, especially at St. James's Park, boasting influential midfielders like Bruno Guimaraes and Tonali, and a verticality that poses a significant threat to Flick's typically advanced defense. This is complemented by the attacking talents of Gordon, Elanga, and the newly arrived Woltemade, a two-meter forward with skills reminiscent of Spain's 'tiki-taka' era. This is the Newcastle that will compete against Barcelona, aware that their hopes of reaching the top eight hinge on the atmosphere they can create at home.

-Probable Lineups:

Newcastle: Pope, Livramento, Burn, Schär, Trippier, Joelinton, Tonali, Guimaraes, Barnes, Woltemade, and Murphy.

Barcelona: Joan García, Koundé, Eric García, Cubarsí, Balde, Pedri, De Jong, Fermín, Dani Olmo, Raphinha, and Lewandowski.

Referee: Glenn Nyberg (Sweden).

Time: 21:00 h.

Stadium: St. James's Park.

TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones.