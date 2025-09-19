Barcala demands government to expedite the Torrellano Bypass to connect Alicante with the airport The mayor calls for "maximum speed" from the Ministry of Ecological Transition to avoid delays and "as soon as possible" tender the works that will allow the removal of the coastal tracks

Adrián Mazón Alicante Friday, 19 September 2025, 13:40 Comenta Share

Alicante cannot wait any longer for the city's connection to the airport. This was the firm stance taken by Mayor Luis Barcala on Friday, as he demanded "maximum speed" from the Ministry of Ecological Transition to expedite the Torrellano Bypass, which will connect both stops.

The mayor has requested swift processing of the Environmental Impact Declaration required for "the advancement of the Torrellano Bypass project and to begin the tendering of the first phase works as soon as possible."

Barcala spoke from the Chinese city of Weihai, where he leads a municipal and business delegation from Alicante to participate in an international summit, following the announcement by the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility regarding the tendering of the drafting of the projects for the second phase of this railway operation.

"It is a crucial issue for our city, for all the residents who have been demanding it for many years."

In this regard, he recalled that the Alicante municipal government "has been demanding for seven years the execution of this key project for the city's railway connection to the airport, the dismantling of the tracks on the southern coastal facade in the Aguamarga and San Gabriel neighborhoods, and the link to the Mediterranean Corridor."

In this sense, he emphasized that "it is a crucial issue for our city, for all the residents who have been demanding it for many years and whom we have supported unwaveringly from the very beginning."

For this reason, the mayor - who recalled that the Alicante City Council is pending the presentation in the near future of the Central Park project - also called for the "maximum and necessary coordination between the different ministries so that the Torrellano Bypass does not suffer undue delays."