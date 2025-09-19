Barça Chooses Lluís Companys Stadium for Champions League Opener Against PSG The club, still working to secure the necessary administrative permits for the opening of Spotify Camp Nou, announced the decision early this morning.

Barcelona's debut in the Champions League will finally take place at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium. In a statement, the Blaugrana club provided all the details of the clash against the Parisian team, marking the return of Luis Enrique to the Catalan city, as it happened two seasons ago.

"FC Barcelona announces that the second match of the Champions League group stage, on Wednesday, October 1st, at 21:00, against Paris Saint-Germain, will be held at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium," reads the released statement.

UEFA has already listed Montjuïc on its website as the venue for the match against the current competition champions. The club, led by Joan Laporta, reminds that Barcelona is working diligently to obtain the necessary administrative permits for the opening of Spotify Camp Nou in the near future.