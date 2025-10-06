The New Avenue of Niza at San Juan Beach: Greener, Wider, and More Athletic The works include access platforms to the sand, unified pavement, and more shaded areas

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Monday, 6 October 2025, 07:27

It took a bit longer than expected, but it was worth the wait. The Niza Avenue works, initially planned for nine months, were delayed due to material and execution issues, but completion is imminent. Perhaps by the next holiday on October 9th, it would be splendid.

But the result can already be seen, felt, and walked. An iconic space in Alicante, at San Juan Beach, is set to gain width, greenery, and shade with the executed project. Wider because architectural barriers have been removed, making the promenade more accessible for pedestrians. There are no longer obstacles to the sand or curbs to the beach bars.

The new promenade of Niza Avenue. SHOOTORI

Highlighted are the wooden platforms, which form a carpet-like transition between the promenade pavement and the sand area. Instead of small entrances, access has been expanded "providing users with waiting and resting spaces," municipal sources explain.

The figures of the reform 15,700 square meters of action on the promenade 149 new palm trees planted throughout the promenade 83 high-efficiency LED lighting columns with new projectors integrated towards beach volleyball courts

Areas have been integrated with palm trees for shade and benches next to foot showers. In fact, the newly inaugurated Niza Avenue is also greener: 149 new palm trees have been planted. Additionally, three new pergolas have been installed to provide shade.

Ampliar Segregation between Alicante and El Campello on the Niza promenade. SHOOTORI Milestones to Remember the Segregation of El Campello One of the most symbolic and unique actions was integrating the topographic footprint of the municipal boundary with El Campello into the pavement. The segregation with Alicante took the final stretch of the braçal de la Passió, an irrigation ditch in the Fabraquer area that ended in the dunes of the old dune marsh of the beach, as the dividing line. This footprint has been recovered today, reflected in the pavement and with two vertical milestones indicating the passage from one area to another.

Two objectives were pursued with this action. The first, "to achieve a unified and uniform image in design and materials of this representative space." The coastal authority completed a first phase of the pavement in the 2000s, which has now been completed with the same design on the promenade corresponding to the municipal area of Alicante.

The work also represents "the consolidation of the integration of sustainable mobility," insists the City Council, with the implementation of 450 meters of new bike lane up to the boundary with the municipal area of El Campello and 32 new bike racks.