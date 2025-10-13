The Automotive Aftermarket in Spain Exceeds Growth Expectations by 2025

Canal Motor Monday, 13 October 2025, 12:50 Comenta Share

The automotive aftermarket sector in Spain continues to demonstrate its strength with positive growth in revenue for both spare parts manufacturers and distribution groups during the second quarter of 2025.

The data, presented by the Automotive Suppliers Association (Sernauto) and the National Association of Automotive Equipment, Parts, Tyres, and Accessories Traders (Ancera) in their Aftermarket Professionals' Opinion State Observatory, reflects a positive evolution compared to the same period last year.

Spare parts manufacturers recorded a 3.2% increase in revenue, while distribution groups achieved a 4% rise in the second quarter of 2025.

The sector not only looks back with satisfaction at the results of the past quarter but also maintains an upward trend in its forecasts. For the third quarter of the year, a 3% growth in manufacturers' revenue and a 3.7% increase for distribution is expected.

Annually, estimates suggest that manufacturers will close 2025 with a 2.8% increase, while distribution will reach an even more remarkable figure, with a 4.1% growth.

The president of Ancera, Nines García de la Fuente, emphasized that these figures reflect "the solidity of the sector." In her words, "the projected 4.1% growth in distributors by the end of 2025 demonstrates the consistency and effort of our aftermarket, with results once again surpassing the economy." However, she reminded of the importance of continuing to work to face usual challenges.

Meanwhile, the president of Sernauto's Spare Parts Commission, Benito Tesier, also highlighted "the solidity and adaptability" of the aftermarket, which continues to grow despite the complex situation facing the automotive industry today. This positive behaviour, according to Tesier, reflects "the maturity of the sector and its essential role in the value chain, thanks to a firm commitment to innovation, efficiency, and sustainability as keys to its competitiveness."

Challenges

In the manufacturers' segment, data from the second quarter of 2025 indicates stabilization in the passenger car sector, with a decrease in returns or stock adjustments observed in recent quarters. The main challenges manufacturers declare for the future focus on service level, maintaining and recovering market, and profitability.

Regarding distributors, inventory management has been notable: 26% of distributors reported having increased their passenger car stock and 22% in industrial vehicles during the second quarter of the year. However, it is expected that these growth figures will moderate in the coming months.

The future challenges for spare parts distributors continue to revolve around profitability, management, margins, and costs, reminding them of the need to maintain access to updated information and data to successfully navigate a constantly evolving market.