August Recorded the Highest Insurance Premiums of 2025

Insurance premiums have not increased as much as other financial products.

Juan Roig Valor Saturday, 27 September 2025, 12:05 Comenta Share

Car insurance costs in Spain continue their upward trend, reaching the highest level of the year in August 2025. Last month, the average premium stood at 436 euros, marking an increase of 46 euros compared to the annual low recorded in January, when the average price was 390 euros.

The trend reflects a sustained rise in costs throughout the summer months. In July, the average premium had already reached a provisional high of 428 euros, and August surpassed this figure with a monthly increase of 1.9%. Year-on-year, the increase is also evident: in August 2024, the average premium was 426 euros, meaning that insuring a car this year cost ten euros more, an additional 2.2%.

The analysis by the comparator Check 24 is based on actual policies issued through its platform, lending particular significance to the results. The study considered third-party, extended third-party, and comprehensive insurance, both with and without excess.

"The average car insurance premium had experienced moderate increases in the recent period, but the upward trend has persisted, with annual highs during the summer months," stated Timm Sprenger, CEO of the company's Spanish subsidiary.

Experts suggest that this price surge is due to a combination of factors affecting the entire sector. On one hand, the increase in repair and maintenance costs of vehicles, due to the rising prices of parts and labour. On the other hand, the rise in claims during periods of higher mobility, which pressures companies to raise premiums to cover more indemnities.

August solidifying as the most expensive month of the year for car insurance policies underscores the importance of comparing options before purchasing insurance. According to the study, the difference between insuring a car in January or August can reach an average of 50 euros, which over the years can represent a significant expense for drivers.

The company emphasizes that the analysis data does not come from simulations or estimated prices, but from actual policies contracted through its platform, where issuance occurs directly in the comparator.

The combination of monthly and annual increases suggests that the rise in car insurance costs could continue in the coming months, unless factors such as cost inflation or claim frequency moderate.