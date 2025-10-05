Atlético Struggles to Win Away from Metropolitano The red-and-whites took an early lead with a Starfelt own goal, but Iago Aspas equalised for Celta against an Atlético reduced to ten men for 55 minutes.

Javier Varela Sunday, 5 October 2025, 23:05 Comenta Share

Atlético's winning streak at home came to an end the first day they played away from the Metropolitano. They still haven't found the path to victory away from their stadium. Despite taking an early lead, Lenglet was sent off for two fouls, forcing his team into a defensive stance. This is no longer Atlético's strong suit, and they watched as Iago Aspas, with his first touch, levelled the score, sharing a point that benefits neither team. Atlético drifts further from the top spots, while Celta remains winless in this league.

The match began with a burst of energy, with Celta having a clear chance within 90 seconds. A superb cross from Jutglà was missed by Borja Iglesias, much to everyone's surprise. Atlético responded quickly, finding the net early to take the lead, as they have in every league match this season. A familiar scenario for Simeone's men. A swift transition initiated by Griezmann with a precise left-footed pass set up Pablo Barrios, who found himself alone against Radu. Opting for generosity, he passed to Julián Álvarez to tap in, but it was Starfelt who inadvertently scored while attempting to clear. Bad luck for Celta, but fortune favoured the red-and-whites, who took an early advantage.

The goal allowed Atlético to maintain high pressure and a strong collective effort, complicating Celta's predictable ball movement, which rarely troubled Oblak except for aerial balls aimed at Borja Iglesias, who failed to convert. The red-and-whites played with precision and speed, without rushing but also without much threat. Celta regained possession, and Simeone's side seemed to take a breather, pulling back to await a chance to counter quickly.

Celta Radu, Javi Rodríguez, Starfelt, Marcos Alonso, Carreira (Ilaix Moriba, min. 84), Damián, Fran Beltrán (Hugo Álvarez, min. 55), Mingueza, Jutglà (Bryan Zaragoza, min.63), Borja Iglesias (Pablo Durán, min. 84), and Swedberg (Iago Aspas, min.63). 1 - 1 Atlético Oblak, Marcos Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Hancko, Giuliano (Nahuel Molina, min. 81), Barrios, Koke (Gallagher, min. 76), Nico Gonzalez, Julián Alvarez (Sorloth, min. 81) and Griezmann (Javi Galán, min. 46, Álex Baena, min. 76). Goals: 0-1: min. 6, Starfelt, own goal. 1-1: min. 68, Iago Aspas

Referee: César Soto Grado (Rioja Committee). Booked Borja Iglesias, Álex Baena. Sent off Lenglet for a second yellow card.

Incidents: Match corresponding to the 8th league round, played at Balaídos stadium.

In one of those bursts, Hancko had a second chance, taking advantage of a perfect pass from Griezmann, allowing Radu to shine. Julián Álvarez failed to capitalise on the rebound amidst a tangle of Celta legs. Nico González sent the ball into the Atlantic after a perfect pass from Koke when it seemed easier to place it between the posts. The final minutes demonstrated that football is a game of hits and misses. Lenglet made a gross error in a harmless situation, earning a second yellow card, leaving his team with ten men and changing the game's dynamics just before halftime. Borja Iglesias had two clear chances, both thwarted by the same man: Jan Oblak.

Simeone reshaped the team with Javi Galán replacing Griezmann, planning a second half with the same idea of pressing high and playing calmly with the ball, waiting for an opportunity to strike the opponent. Celta, however, continued with predictable play, unable to find a gap to penetrate the red-and-whites. Claudio Giráldez went all out, bringing on Bryan Zaragoza and Iago Aspas, who equalled Manolo as the player with the most official matches for Celta (533). It was a masterstroke for the Vigo side, as Aspas scored the equaliser with his first shot after a good Celta move initially saved by Oblak—following Borja Iglesias's shot—but the rebound was seized by the captain to celebrate his milestone with a goal. Simeone turned the team inside out to avoid the predictable suffering in the remaining minutes. Celta had possession and pressed but failed to find the goal that would secure their first league victory.