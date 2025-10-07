Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Mateu Alemany Atlético

Atletico Signs Mateu Alemany

He will be the new Director of Men's Professional Football and joins the sports area as the main person in charge of the first team and Atletico Madrileño.

Javier Varela

Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 11:05

No, he won't be wearing the red and white jersey on the Metropolitano pitch, but Atletico has made a significant signing. Mateu Alemany joins the Atletico team as the new Director of Men's Professional Football. Carlos Bucero brings him into the sports area as the main person responsible for the first team and Atletico Madrileño.

En actualización

The journalists of this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information.

