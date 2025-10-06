Artificial Intelligence to the Rescue: ITS Reduces Serious Road Accidents by Up to 60%

ITS can intervene in 49.5% of off-road accidents, with this potential increasing to 59.7% in serious and fatal accidents.

The integration of artificial intelligence and advanced systems into road infrastructure is emerging as the most effective strategy to enhance road safety.

A recent scientific-technical study, conducted by the Institute of Traffic and Road Safety (INTRAS) at the University of Valencia in collaboration with Metalesa Road Safety, has analysed the impact of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) and yielded decisive conclusions, such as the crucial role of real-time information for drivers in preventing road accidents.

Dr. José Ignacio Lijarcio, a researcher at INTRAS and the study's lead, emphasises the importance of this early information, as it "increases the time needed for our brain to 'read the road', assessing and detecting potential dangers and risks."

Reducing Fatal Accidents

The research focused on analysing off-road accidents in Spain between 2017 and 2023, based on data from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT). This type of accident is particularly significant due to its high mortality rate.

The results showed that ITS can intervene in 49.5% of off-road accidents. In the case of severe impacts, this potential increases to 59.7% in accidents considered fatal.

The key technology for this reduction focuses on warning systems that allow dynamic speed adaptation. This is vital, given that off-road accidents occur in 72.1% of incidents caused by speeding, highlighting the direct relationship between speed, environmental conditions, and vehicle control.

Active Alerts and V2X Communication

The implementation of "Smart" barriers and containment systems allows for automatic real-time alerts about specific risk situations. José Carlos Cucarella, General Director of Metalesa Road Safety, notes that the implementation of ITS is essential to reduce off-road accident rates, a type of accident that involves "high levels of mortality and severity of injuries."

Intelligent Transport Systems can alert drivers to a long list of risk factors on the road, acting as an active safety layer:

Specific Hazards: Accidented or broken-down vehicles, wrong-way driving, and upcoming traffic jams.

Vulnerable Users: Presence of pedestrians and cyclists.

Environmental Conditions: Limited or reduced visibility, risk of ice, or strong wind gusts.

Infrastructure Issues: Roadworks, tight or dangerous curves.

Experts agree that communication between infrastructure and driver (I2D, Infrastructure to Driver) is the first critical step. The ultimate goal is the full integration of cooperative communication systems (V2X, Vehicle to Everything), where vehicles, infrastructures, and other elements communicate bidirectionally for fully integrated safety management.

Ampliar Recommendations for Priority Implementation Based on the study's results, INTRAS issues a series of clear recommendations for road management authorities. Priority Installation: Prioritise the installation of ITS on high-risk roads for off-road accidents, with an emphasis on conventional roads and sections with low visibility or sharp curves. Dynamic Signage: Promote the development of dynamic signs, radars linked to adjustable speed limits, and active warnings about ice or adverse conditions. Awareness: Strengthen educational campaigns to help users understand the role of ITS, improve their adoption, and thus their effectiveness.

According to the research, investing in active safety systems based on artificial intelligence not only aligns with the DGT's accident reduction goals but also offers a proactive and proven tool to prevent risk situations from becoming tragedies.

