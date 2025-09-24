"Artificial Intelligence Now Detects Anomalies in Diabetic Patients' Retinas" An expert from Vissum Grupo Miranza explains how new techniques allow for timely discovery of vision-threatening pathologies

Adrián Mazón Alicante Wednesday, 24 September 2025, 07:27 Comenta Share

Glaucoma, macular degeneration, or diabetic retinopathy are some of the diseases that pose the greatest risk to vision in Spain. Often, they progress silently until it's too late, but recent medical advancements—from optical coherence tomography to artificial intelligence algorithms—are completely transforming how they are diagnosed. Dr. Pedro Amat, a specialist at Vissum Grupo Miranza in Alicante, outlines the key aspects of this new era for ophthalmology.

Mainly glaucoma and retinal diseases, such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, retinal vascular occlusions, and high myopia with macular involvement.

Not always, but often it is if not detected in time. Diabetic retinopathy, macular edema, or exudative or wet AMD can be successfully treated if detected early. In other conditions, such as atrophic or dry AMD (which causes progressive and irreversible damage to the macula), new treatment hopes are emerging. One of the most promising options is photobiomodulation, which has shown greater efficacy when applied in the early stages of the disease. Therefore, early diagnosis is crucial: the sooner we intervene, the greater the chances of preserving vision.

Ampliar Eye examination by Vissum Grupo Miranza at the Teatro Principal in Alicante. TA

We are experiencing a true technological revolution. Optical coherence tomography (OCT) is currently the leading test: it allows for obtaining microscopic precision images of the retina quickly and painlessly. Artificial intelligence algorithms are also being developed to help detect anomalies in the retinas of diabetic patients or those at risk of AMD, facilitating mass screening. Additionally, OCT angiography allows us to study the retina's vascularization without needing contrast injection tests.

Because the retina has no pain nerve endings, and many degenerative or vascular processes are silent at the start. Furthermore, the brain compensates for vision loss in one eye with the other, which can mask symptoms until the disease is advanced in both eyes. In the case of AMD or diabetic retinopathy, for example, patients do not notice changes until the damage is significant.

There are several symptoms that should never be ignored, such as sudden blurred vision, loss of visual field (seeing black spots or 'curtains'), distortion of straight lines (metamorphopsia), the appearance of many floaters (myodesopsia) accompanied by flashes of light, dark spots or central blindness, or sudden vision loss in one or both eyes. In the presence of any of these signs, one should immediately see an ophthalmologist.

Prevention is essential. An annual check-up from the age of 40, or earlier if there are risk factors (such as diabetes, hypertension, high myopia, or family history), can make the difference between maintaining or losing vision. In patients with diagnosed diseases, monitoring should be more frequent, depending on the progression and treatment.

Ampliar Eye examination by Vissum Grupo Miranza at the Teatro Principal in Alicante. TA

Diabetes is one of the leading causes of preventable blindness, as it can cause diabetic retinopathy and macular edema. Age is another key factor, as many conditions like AMD or glaucoma are associated with ocular aging. Excessive screen use does not cause serious retinal diseases but can lead to dry eye syndrome, visual fatigue, and worsen refractive problems. Additionally, in children, excessive use of electronic devices is linked to increased myopia.

Vissum Grupo Miranza is a national and international reference centre in ophthalmology, especially in medical and surgical retina. We have state-of-the-art equipment, a highly specialized multidisciplinary team, and extensive experience in the comprehensive treatment of complex retinal diseases. We also actively participate in clinical research and trials that allow us to offer innovative treatments, even before they are widely available. Our priority is prevention, early diagnosis, and personalized care for each patient.