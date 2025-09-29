Artificial Intelligence to Combat Loneliness in the Elderly The Conecta project, driven by AIJU, has been launched at the DomusVi Centre in Babel, Alicante

AIJU, the Institute of Toy Technology, has initiated the validation phase of 'Conecta', a platform based on new technologies designed to foster social interaction and reduce unwanted loneliness among the elderly. The project is funded by IVACE+I as part of the smart specialisation strategy S3: Digital Transformation.

The aim is to use innovative technological tools to strengthen social bonds in vulnerable groups. Through personalised social leisure and games, the project seeks to empower and enable the elderly, fostering personal relationships and helping to prevent isolation.

The first to test the platform will be users of the DomusVi Alicante Babel Centre. Thanks to the application of artificial intelligence, 'Conecta' can identify each user's mood and preferences, creating social networks tailored to their needs and proposing interventions according to the context and the individual. Additionally, the platform includes an inclusive learning service that automatically adjusts to each user, enhancing the experience in games and activities and promoting participants' autonomy.

Once their profile is completed, users access three main areas. In the community, they are presented with the most compatible profiles based on their initial responses, facilitating the creation of bonds, as detailed by its promoters.

The chat feature allows users to start conversations about common interests, such as local events or their own residential community. The games section offers five options designed to stimulate participation and social interaction. These include traditional games like Parcheesi and collaborative ones that require consensus in responses, all while participants see and talk to each other in real-time, reinforcing contact and connection.

The use of artificial intelligence as a social connection tool is particularly significant. With age, the likelihood of facing stressful situations such as the loss of friends, deterioration of physical and mental health, isolation, dependency on family, and reduced ability to enjoy fulfilling activities increases.

According to the UN, currently, one in ten people is aged 60 or over, and this figure will double by 2050, posing significant challenges in economic, social, health, and political spheres in Spain.

The project leader at AIJU, Rocío Zaragoza, states: "Conecta aims to create spaces for socialisation, social gatherings, where these individuals feel more useful, autonomous, and therefore with greater self-esteem. This will positively impact the national health system, as it acts as a preventive tool, improving the personal autonomy of the elderly."

Through this technology, AIJU seeks to integrate the elderly into the information society, increasing their self-confidence and motivation to actively participate in social life. The ultimate goal of 'Conecta' is to promote connection among the elderly and reduce the feeling of loneliness, thereby contributing to improving their quality of life and overall well-being.