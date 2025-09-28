Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Arsenal players celebrate the winning goal against Newcastle. EFE

Arsenal Reclaims Second Place in Premier League After Comeback Against Newcastle

Gabriel Magalhaes' Injury-Time Goal Tightens the Table

David Hernández

Madrid

Sunday, 28 September 2025, 21:20

Arsenal secured three points on Sunday from the challenging Newcastle ground after scoring the winning goal in injury time. A header from Gabriel Magalhaes following a corner kick returned the Gunners to second place in a fiercely contested Premier League, closing the gap on Liverpool, who stumbled during their visit to Crystal Palace. This strategy of scoring in the final moments has earned Mikel Arteta's side many points, having already salvaged one in this manner against Manchester City in the previous matchday.

Without delivering an outstanding performance, Arsenal demonstrated why they are the clear favourites to challenge Liverpool for the title. In a league where consistency is more crucial than in any other country due to high competitiveness, Mikel Arteta's team showed enough character to overcome being behind for much of the match. Newcastle struck first with a goal from their star forward, Nick Woltemade, who is gradually establishing himself with the Magpies and in the Premier League. Viktor Gyokeres, however, is still struggling to find the goal-scoring form he had in Portugal.

It was Mikel Merino, coming off the bench, who equalised in the 85th minute to revive the Londoners' hopes. The Spanish footballer maintains impressive goal-scoring stats and has the ability to score when his team needs it most. Martin Odegaard returned from injury and delivered the corner that assisted Gabriel's goal. In isolated moments, Arsenal's top midfielders can make the difference to compensate for their lack of finishing, especially on days when their forwards are not at their best.

This victory reassures Arteta, who can now focus on their Champions League match against Mendilibar's Olympiacos on Wednesday. Additionally, Liverpool will face Chelsea and Manchester United in the next two matchdays, so Arsenal must maintain their consistency in England to contend for the top spot. Meanwhile, Newcastle will try to overcome their slump in both competitions. The European visit to Union Saint-Gilloise, who are in excellent form, will be the Magpies' next challenge before hosting Forest as they attempt to escape the lower end of the table.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Estos son los municipios de Alicante en alerta por las tormentas del lunes
  2. 2 El tiempo en Alicante: Aviso especial de Aemet por lluvias que podrían llegar a 250 litros por metro cuadrado
  3. 3 Villena y Elda suspenden las clases y la UPV cierra el campus de Alcoy este lunes por la alerta naranja
  4. 4 Fallece un motorista en Jijona en un accidente de tráfico
  5. 5 Climatología de la UA alerta de lluvias «muy fuertes» esta semana por la llegada de los restos del huracán Gabrielle
  6. 6 Tráfico zanja la polémica sobre quién tiene prioridad en el carril bici de la Explanada de Alicante
  7. 7 Los trabajadores de la limpieza de colegios de Alicante denuncian el «deterioro» del servicio
  8. 8 Corte de calles en Alicante este domingo por una prueba ciclista en el centro
  9. 9 Adif renueva las vías férreas en el litoral sur de Alicante que deberá eliminar la Variante de Torrellano
  10. 10 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este sábado 27 de septiembre en Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Arsenal Reclaims Second Place in Premier League After Comeback Against Newcastle

Arsenal Reclaims Second Place in Premier League After Comeback Against Newcastle