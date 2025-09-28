Arsenal Reclaims Second Place in Premier League After Comeback Against Newcastle

David Hernández Madrid Sunday, 28 September 2025, 21:20 Comenta Share

Arsenal secured three points on Sunday from the challenging Newcastle ground after scoring the winning goal in injury time. A header from Gabriel Magalhaes following a corner kick returned the Gunners to second place in a fiercely contested Premier League, closing the gap on Liverpool, who stumbled during their visit to Crystal Palace. This strategy of scoring in the final moments has earned Mikel Arteta's side many points, having already salvaged one in this manner against Manchester City in the previous matchday.

Without delivering an outstanding performance, Arsenal demonstrated why they are the clear favourites to challenge Liverpool for the title. In a league where consistency is more crucial than in any other country due to high competitiveness, Mikel Arteta's team showed enough character to overcome being behind for much of the match. Newcastle struck first with a goal from their star forward, Nick Woltemade, who is gradually establishing himself with the Magpies and in the Premier League. Viktor Gyokeres, however, is still struggling to find the goal-scoring form he had in Portugal.

It was Mikel Merino, coming off the bench, who equalised in the 85th minute to revive the Londoners' hopes. The Spanish footballer maintains impressive goal-scoring stats and has the ability to score when his team needs it most. Martin Odegaard returned from injury and delivered the corner that assisted Gabriel's goal. In isolated moments, Arsenal's top midfielders can make the difference to compensate for their lack of finishing, especially on days when their forwards are not at their best.

This victory reassures Arteta, who can now focus on their Champions League match against Mendilibar's Olympiacos on Wednesday. Additionally, Liverpool will face Chelsea and Manchester United in the next two matchdays, so Arsenal must maintain their consistency in England to contend for the top spot. Meanwhile, Newcastle will try to overcome their slump in both competitions. The European visit to Union Saint-Gilloise, who are in excellent form, will be the Magpies' next challenge before hosting Forest as they attempt to escape the lower end of the table.