National Police Station in Elda. TA

Two Arrested for Threatening with a Knife and Stealing 700 Euros in a Petrer Shop

Fearing for his life, the victim opened the cash register and allowed the thieves to take all the money.

Pau Sellés

Alicante

Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 09:25

Comenta

Less than 24 hours was all it took for the National Police to arrest two men, allegedly accused of robbery with intimidation in the town of Petrer. The detainees, aged 29 and 43, used a large knife to intimidate and threaten the employee of a 24-hour establishment and rob all the money from the cash register, amounting to a total of 690 euros.

According to the victim's statements, the two men entered the establishment and, after distracting him by asking for some chewing gum, one of them approached the cash register while pulling out the knife and began threatening him, saying that if he called the police, he would kill him. Fearing for his life, the victim agreed to open the register and let them take all the cash.

Detained at their residence

After the initial investigations, the officers managed to identify one of the perpetrators, specifically the man who brandished the knife and stole the money from the register. Following the launch of the search operation, the arrest was made in less than 24 hours. Within hours of the first arrest, the second perpetrator was identified and detained.

Once arrested, the officers conducted searches at both residences, where they found items that could have been used in the commission of the crime.

The detainees, after the completion of police proceedings, have been brought before the duty magistrates in the town of Elda.

