Two Arrested for Stealing Over €68,000 in Cash and Jewellery from Homes in Benidorm The arrested individuals were part of a travelling group dedicated to breaking into properties and attempted, unsuccessfully, to burgle two other houses in the Marina Baixa area.

The National Police have arrested two men, aged 21 and 33, who were allegedly part of a travelling group dedicated to burglarising homes. The suspects travelled from Oropesa del Mar in Castellón to Benidorm, where they broke into two homes and stole over €68,000 in cash and jewellery. According to investigative sources, the two alleged thieves attempted, unsuccessfully, to rob two other properties in the area.

The police investigation began after a report was filed at the Benidorm Police Station, where the victim informed officers that their home had been burgled after the front door lock was broken. The thieves made off with €18,000 in cash and 3,000 Chinese yuan, as well as numerous pieces of jewellery valued at €50,000.

The police conducted various checks and linked this incident to another in the area, where victims reported that their home had been burgled, with €1,000 stolen after the entire house was searched and ransacked. When the victims arrived and attempted to open the door, they found the lock had been ripped out by the perpetrators to gain entry.

During the investigation, they were able to connect all the incidents to more cases, including two attempted burglaries in Benidorm, where the perpetrators entered a home while the residents were inside, and on the second occasion, were discovered by a neighbour while trying to break the lock, fleeing in both instances, according to police sources.

After several inquiries, the National Police located the two suspected perpetrators in Oropesa del Mar, from where they travelled to commit the burglaries. Officers from Benidorm, in coordination with those from Castellón, conducted a search of the residence, finding a large quantity of stolen items, including ten handbags and three wallets from well-known luxury brands, two high-end watches, two mobile phones, various pieces of jewellery, and €820 in cash.

Finally, the officers arrested the two suspects for the alleged commission of four counts of burglary, continuing the investigation as they do not rule out linking the items found in the residence to other burglaries committed by the detainees. After completing police procedures, the detainees were brought before the Castellón Magistrate's Court on duty.