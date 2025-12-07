Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

File image of the Dénia police station. PN

Arrested for Selling a Property in Dénia Behind the Owner's Back and Pocketing 189,500 Euros

The arrested individual obtained notarial powers from the victim to execute the transaction while the latter was abroad

Alejandro Hernández

Dénia

Sunday, 7 December 2025, 10:25

Converting a notarial power into a shortcut to pocket almost all the money from a real estate sale. This is what the National Police in Dénia is investigating, where a 43-year-old man has been arrested. After obtaining authorization to sell a friend's property while the latter was abroad, he allegedly completed the transaction and kept 189,500 euros, giving the owner only a small portion of the money, according to the National Police.

When the victim returned to the Marina Alta municipality, he found that the property had already been sold, but he had not received a single euro from the transaction. For months, he demanded the payment from the sale from the attorney, but always received the same response: excuses.

The complainant only managed to get 22,000 euros out of the 201,000 for which the house had been sold. After requesting the full amount, the suspect told him that he had used the rest of the money to buy a flat in his country and was renovating it, so he could not hand it over.

Finally, the property owner decided to report the incident to the police. With the collected data, the National Police launched an investigation that ended with the alleged fraudster being arrested for misappropriation. The detainee, after police proceedings, has been brought before the Investigating Court on duty in Dénia.

