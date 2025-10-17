Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Efe

Man Arrested in Palma for Stabbing Wife in the Neck

The victim has been transported to the hospital for surgery due to sustained injuries

EP

Friday, 17 October 2025, 11:50

Local police in Alcúdia have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his wife in the neck at Port d'Alcúdia.

Police sources explained that the alert for the assault was raised early this Friday, around 07:20 am.

It appears the man attacked his wife in the neck with a kitchen knife, as reported by the newspaper 'Última hora' and confirmed by the same sources. The arrested individual has been handed over to the Civil Guard at the port of Pollença.

The victim has been taken to Inca hospital for surgery due to the injuries sustained.

