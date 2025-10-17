Man Arrested in Palma for Stabbing Wife in the Neck The victim has been transported to the hospital for surgery due to sustained injuries

Local police in Alcúdia have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his wife in the neck at Port d'Alcúdia.

Police sources explained that the alert for the assault was raised early this Friday, around 07:20 am.

It appears the man attacked his wife in the neck with a kitchen knife, as reported by the newspaper 'Última hora' and confirmed by the same sources. The arrested individual has been handed over to the Civil Guard at the port of Pollença.

The victim has been taken to Inca hospital for surgery due to the injuries sustained.