Arrested in Elche for Stealing Psychotropic Drugs from the Pharmacy Where He Worked The perpetrator, aged 32, exploited his position and the trust of the owner

Tere Compañy Martínez Alicante Saturday, 11 October 2025, 11:35

The National Police have arrested a 32-year-old man in Elche, an employee of a pharmacy, as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against public health. The investigation began after the owner of the establishment detected irregularities in the inventory of psychotropic drugs sent to the Official College of Pharmacists of Alicante.

The case came to light when the pharmacy manager noticed a discrepancy between the withdrawn medications and the registered prescriptions. Suspecting internal manipulation, a complaint was filed with the National Police.

Officers confirmed that the main suspect made withdrawals of controlled drugs using his personal code, without valid prescriptions to justify these operations. In some cases, he dispensed the products without customers present and then cancelled the sale; in others, he delivered part of the prescribed medication and kept the rest.

The detainee, who had been working at the pharmacy for some time, allegedly took advantage of the owner's trust and his access to internal systems to commit the irregularities. Police sources confirmed that the man has no criminal record and has been dismissed from the establishment.

The proceedings have been brought to the attention of the Elche Guard Court of Instruction, which continues with the actions.