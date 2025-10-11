Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Local Police of Elche. P.N.

Arrested in Elche for Stealing Psychotropic Drugs from the Pharmacy Where He Worked

The perpetrator, aged 32, exploited his position and the trust of the owner

Tere Compañy Martínez

Alicante

Saturday, 11 October 2025, 11:35

Comenta

The National Police have arrested a 32-year-old man in Elche, an employee of a pharmacy, as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against public health. The investigation began after the owner of the establishment detected irregularities in the inventory of psychotropic drugs sent to the Official College of Pharmacists of Alicante.

The case came to light when the pharmacy manager noticed a discrepancy between the withdrawn medications and the registered prescriptions. Suspecting internal manipulation, a complaint was filed with the National Police.

Officers confirmed that the main suspect made withdrawals of controlled drugs using his personal code, without valid prescriptions to justify these operations. In some cases, he dispensed the products without customers present and then cancelled the sale; in others, he delivered part of the prescribed medication and kept the rest.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

The detainee, who had been working at the pharmacy for some time, allegedly took advantage of the owner's trust and his access to internal systems to commit the irregularities. Police sources confirmed that the man has no criminal record and has been dismissed from the establishment.

The proceedings have been brought to the attention of the Elche Guard Court of Instruction, which continues with the actions.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Federación de Hogueras quiere llevar la Gala de Candidatas a Bellees al corazón de la Fiesta en Alicante
  2. 2 Las tormentas descargan con fuerza en Torrevieja: 50 litros en menos de una hora y calles inundadas
  3. 3 El Laboratorio de Climatología de la UA avisa de la llegada de tormentas a la costa en las próximas horas que dejarán «lluvias muy fuertes»
  4. 4 La dana se ceba con Pilar de la Horadada durante la madrugada: 72 personas evacuadas
  5. 5 El sur de Alicante entra en alerta roja por lluvias torrenciales y riesgo de inundaciones este viernes
  6. 6 La dana remite en Alicante: Aemet rebaja la alerta roja, pero mantiene la naranja en el litoral
  7. 7 Gobierno y Generalitat activan un dispositivo para vigilar las ramblas de la Vega Baja ante posibles crecidas en la cuenca del Segura
  8. 8 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este viernes 10 de octubre en Alicante
  9. 9 La Aemet avisa de que lo peor de las lluvias en la Marina Baixa llegará esta noche
  10. 10 El Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos de Alicante activa un refuerzo especial por la alerta roja

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Arrested in Elche for Stealing Psychotropic Drugs from the Pharmacy Where He Worked

Arrested in Elche for Stealing Psychotropic Drugs from the Pharmacy Where He Worked