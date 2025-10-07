Man Arrested in Alicante for Illegally Bringing His Mother to Spain for a €9,000 Public Healthcare Treatment The man fraudulently used invitation letters and registered his relatives at his address. Once achieved, his mother applied for a health card and underwent the treatment.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 10:05

The National Police have arrested a man in Alicante for illegally bringing his parents to Spain. The man fraudulently used invitation letters, intending for them to stay permanently in the country.

Once in Spain, the arrested man registered both parents at his address, allowing his mother to apply for a health card with the Social Security and access a public healthcare treatment worth over €9,000, according to investigation sources.

The operation began after agents from the Unit Against Immigration Networks and Document Fraud (UCRIF) of the Alicante Provincial Police Station learned that someone was attempting to bring relatives to Spain illegally using fraudulent invitation letters.

In the documentation submitted by the suspect for both invitation letters, his parents were also registered at his address, indicating a clear intention that upon arriving in Spain, they would not comply with the maximum stay of 90 days stipulated by the invitation letter, the investigators explain. Therefore, the real intention was to remain in the country permanently.

After conducting various checks, the National Police confirmed that the suspect's parents did not leave the country by their deadline, remaining in an irregular situation in Spain and committing a serious violation of the Immigration Law. Furthermore, by aiding this, the suspect had allegedly committed a crime of facilitating illegal immigration.

Additionally, during the mother's stay in Spain, and by allowing both parents to be registered at his address, she applied for a health card and began a medical treatment in the public healthcare system worth €9,000. As a result, he was located and arrested for the alleged commission of crimes of facilitating illegal immigration and fraud against Social Security.

Additionally, the agents became aware that the detainee intended to repeat the process, as he had requested two invitation letters for his two sisters. The detainee, after the completion of police procedures, has been placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court on duty in the town of Alicante.