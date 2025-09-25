Man Arrested in Albacete for Killing Elderly Man He Just Met on the Street The victim invited him to his home and received fatal blows

The National Police have arrested a man in Albacete for allegedly beating an elderly man to death whom he had met just minutes earlier. The incident occurred at the beginning of September when the elderly man, around 78 years old, met another man by chance near the train station in the Manchegan capital.

The two engaged in conversation, and the now-detained man gained the elderly man's trust to such an extent that he invited him to his home on Pintor Zuloaga Street, where he lived alone. A heated argument ensued, tragically ending with the older man receiving several fatal blows.

Days later, on September 19, the National Police entered the residence after friends and family of the victim reported his unusual disappearance. Inside the apartment, officers discovered the body showing signs of violence and launched an investigation that led to the arrest of the alleged murderer, who has been placed in provisional custody by court order.

The resolution of this case was significantly aided by reviewing several surveillance cameras near the deceased's residence, as well as the collaboration of police officers from Madrid.