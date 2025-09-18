Appeal Maintains Suspension for Huijsen, Who Reacts: "Good Image for Spanish Football" The Real Madrid defender responded after the decision to uphold his one-match suspension, which he will serve against Espanyol: "The error is acknowledged but I remain suspended."

Dean Huijsen will miss the upcoming match against Espanyol this Saturday. The Real Madrid defender was sent off against Real Sociedad in the last matchday with a direct red card after a hold on Oyarzabal, which referee Gil Manzano deemed a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

On Tuesday, the Technical Committee of Referees, through its 'Review Time', confirmed that the action should have been penalised as a promising attack, warranting only a yellow card. However, the CTA clarified that the VAR acted correctly by not intervening, as it was classified as a grey area play.

Real Madrid filed preliminary appeals against the initial disciplinary sanction, which imposed a one-match ban on Huijsen. The club later included in its appeal to the Appeals Committee the 'Review Time' video to demonstrate the inconsistency, according to the club, that the CTA admitted the centre-back should not have been sent off, yet he still received a suspension preventing him from playing against Espanyol, in addition to the minutes missed at Anoeta.

However, the Appeals Committee did not find any error in the report and upheld Huijsen's suspension, prompting an ironic reaction from the centre-back on social media. The player listed a series of facts: "1. Gil Manzano unjustly sent off Huijsen. 2. VAR did not intervene and allowed it. 3. Real Madrid played with one less player for two-thirds of the match. 4. The CTA acknowledged the error. 5. The CTA, having acknowledged the error, imposed another match suspension on Huijsen." He added a conclusion: "The error is acknowledged but I remain suspended, good image for Spanish football."