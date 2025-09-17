Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Antiviolence Proposes Sanctions for Pro-Palestinian Protests at La Vuelta

Proposes fines ranging from 3,000 to 4,000 euros for 17 individuals due to incidents during various stages of the cycling tour in Spain, along with a six-month ban from sporting events.

C. P. S.

Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 18:40

The State Anti-Violence Commission has decided to propose fines ranging from 3,000 to 4,000 euros, as well as a six-month ban from sporting events, for 17 individuals due to incidents during various stages of La Vuelta a España.

The cases reviewed pertain to actions by the National Police and the Civil Guard during the twelfth stage, between Laredo and Los Corrales de Buelna, the fourteenth stage, between Avilés and La Farrapona, and the fifteenth stage, between Aveiga and Monforte de Lemos.

La Vuelta a España was significantly affected by protests against the participation of the Israel Premier Tech team. The eleventh stage, starting and finishing in Bilbao, had to be shortened for security reasons, and the final stage, the arrival in Madrid, was definitively halted 56 kilometres from the finish.

