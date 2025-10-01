Anti-Violence Commission Proposes Fines of Up to €5,000 for 38 Individuals Following Incidents at La Vuelta The incidents primarily occurred during the final four stages of the Spanish tour, as reported by the Ministry of the Interior

The State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia, and Intolerance in Sport has decided this Wednesday to propose sanctions against 38 individuals for incidents that occurred during demonstrations in the final four stages of the recent Vuelta a España, which took place in the regions of Castilla y León and Madrid.

According to a press release from the Ministry of the Interior, the proposals issued by the National Sports Office (OND) of the National Police include fines ranging from €1,500 to €5,000 for episodes recorded during these last four stages of the cycling competition, whose finale in the capital was suspended.

The cases pertain to infractions classified as minor or serious and are processed under the Law against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia, and Intolerance in Sport. Additionally, they include bans on accessing sports venues for up to one year.

According to Interior sources, the sanctions mainly target pro-Palestinian activists identified during incidents that occurred due to protests against the participation of the Israel-Premier Tech team in the recent edition of the Spanish tour.

Furthermore, the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia, and Intolerance in Sport agreed to propose fines for two attendees of the 180th Edition of the Sanlúcar de Barrameda horse races (Cádiz).

According to the cases, one individual confronted security when attempting to access the 'boxes' area with a minor and is facing a proposed fine of €5,000 and a ban on accessing sports venues for twelve months. Meanwhile, the other involved party confronted officers while showing signs of intoxication and is proposed to receive a sanction of €3,001 and a ban on accessing sports venues for six months.