Angélica Liddell's Theatrical Fury Deserves the National Theatre Award For the "enormous risk and quality" of her theatrical language as a playwright, director, and performer / With 'Dämon. El funeral de Bergman', she became the first Spanish artist to open the prestigious Avignon Festival

Miguel Lorenci Madrid Wednesday, 24 September 2025, 16:11 Comenta Share

Angélica Liddell (born in Figueras, 1966) has been awarded the 2025 National Theatre Award for her daring and relentless theatrical fury, characterized by a language of high "risk and quality." The award, endowed with 30,000 euros, is granted annually by the Ministry of Culture through the National Institute of Performing Arts and Music (INAEM).

The jury highlighted the impact of her work 'Dämon. El funeral de Bergman', a piece that "synthesizes a critical way of working, uncompromising and inviting reflection and debate." With this extreme production, Liddell became the first Spanish artist to open the legendary Avignon Festival in 2024, where she has been featured on numerous occasions.

The decision emphasizes that with other creations such as 'Vudú (3318) Blixen' and 'Terebrante', Liddell "has consolidated a career as a playwright, director, and performer defined by a language of enormous risk and quality," confirming her "as a reference within and outside Spain for contemporary stage creation."

Angélica Liddell is the artistic name of Catalina Angélica González Cano, a playwright, director, and actress, and one of the most innovative, influential, and groundbreaking creators on the international scene. Her texts have been translated into Portuguese, German, and French, and presented at the most avant-garde festivals and theatres.

With a degree in Psychology and Dramatic Art, she began her playwriting career in 1988 with the play 'Greta quiere suicidarse', for which she received the Ciudad de Alcorcón Award. In her early years, she also wrote 'La condesa y la importancia de las matemáticas' (1990), 'El jardín de las Mandrágoras' (1991), 'La cuarta rosa' (1992), and 'Leda' (1993), created as part of a workshop at the National Centre for New Scenic Trends (CNNTE), a unit of INAEM that operated between 1984 and 1994.

In 1993, she began a new artistic phase with the company Atra Bilis Teatro, which she founded with Gumersindo Puche, and with which she has staged successful shows that have toured the world's major festivals and stages, such as the Avignon Festival, the Wiener Festwochen, and the Odeon Theatre in Paris.

Among her groundbreaking works are titles such as 'La falsa suicida' (2000), 'El matrimonio Palavrakis' (2001), 'Once Upon a Time in West Asphixia' (2002), 'Hysteria Passio' (2003), 'Y cómo no se pudrió Blancanieves' (2005), 'El año de Ricardo' (2005), 'Boxeo para células y planetas' (2006), 'Perro muerto en tintorería: los fuertes' (2007) - premiered at the National Drama Centre -, 'Anfaegtelse' (2008), 'La casa de la fuerza' (2009), 'Maldito sea el hombre que confía en el hombre: un projet d'alphabétisation' (2011), 'Ping Pang Qiu' (2012), 'Todo el cielo sobre la tierra (el síndrome de Wendy)' (2013), 'Gloria in excelsis' (2014), 'Tandy' (2014), 'You are my destiny (Lo stupro di Lucrezia)' (2014), 'Primera carta de San Pablo a los corintios' (2015), 'Esta breve tragedia de la carne' (2015), '¿Qué haré yo con esta espada?' (2016), 'El Decameron' (2016), 'Génesis 6, 6-7' (2017), 'Una costilla sobre la mesa: madre' (2019), 'Una costilla sobre la mesa: padre' (2019), and 'Liebestod. El olor a sangre no se me quita de los ojos. Juan Belmonte' (2021). Currently, she is touring with her works 'Terebrante' (2021), 'Vudú (3318) Blixen' (2023), and the praised 'Dämon. El funeral de Bergman' (2024).

She has received awards such as the Casa de América Innovative Playwriting Award 2003 for 'La pasión anotada de Nubila Wahlheim', the SGAE Theatre Award 2004 for 'Mi relación con la comida', the Ojo Crítico Segundo Milenio 2005 for her career, the Notodo Audience Award for Best Show 2007 for 'Perro muerto en la tintorería: los fuertes', the Lope de Vega Award 2007 runner-up for 'Belgrado', the Valle-Inclán Award 2008 for 'El año de Ricardo', the Sebastià Gasch d'Arts Parateatrals Award 2011, the National Dramatic Literature Award 2012 for 'La casa de la fuerza', and the Silver Lion at the Venice Biennale of Theatre in recognition of her entire body of work. In 2017, she was named Chevalier of the Arts and Letters of France, one of the country's highest distinctions.

The National Theatre Award recognizes the work of a person or entity in the theatrical field, preferably manifested through a work or performance made public or presented in the year prior to the decision. It can also be awarded as recognition of a professional career.