Ángel Urbina, 'Adopted Alicantino 2025'. DA

Ángel Urbina, the Engineer Who Made Water Defence His Mission in Alicante

The Burgos-born resident of Elche receives the title of 'Adopted Alicantino 2025' for his relentless half-century of work in the province's water and agricultural development.

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Sunday, 5 October 2025, 13:25



Ángel Urbina's accent may hail from the north, but his heart beats to the rhythm of the Mediterranean. The engineer, originally from Miranda de Ebro (Burgos) and settled in Elche since 1969, has been honoured as 'Adopted Alicantino 2025', a prestigious title awarded by the Alicante Provincial Council to those who, despite not being born in the province, have significantly contributed to its progress.

The Provincial Palace's Plenary Hall was filled with emotion, applause, and, above all, recognition this Sunday. Among the attendees were the President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, and the President of the Provincial Council, Toni Pérez, who presented the award, highlighting that Urbina "has shaped the course and development of our province with his staunch defence of water."

Pérez described Ángel Urbina as "a man who is approachable, generous with his time and knowledge, always ready to lend a hand when needed, who has listened, advised, and accompanied."

Since arriving in Elche, Urbina has dedicated his life to water: bringing it, caring for it, and ensuring its availability. He has been actively involved in the hydrological plans of the Segura, Júcar, and Ebro rivers, was a driving force behind the Júcar-Vinalopó Transfer, and a key figure in the Tajo-Segura Memorandum. His goal, still clear at nearly 80 years old, is that no farmer in Alicante should suffer from water scarcity again.

In his speech as 'Adopted Alicantino 2025', Ángel Urbina emphasized a lifetime linked to progress. "I will continue with my commitment and that of my team, which is shared by all Alicante residents, to bring water to Alicante," he stated, before listing seven commitments that continue to guide his work. From maintaining the Tajo-Segura rules to ensuring supply to the Marina Baixa or reactivating the use of treated water.

Meanwhile, the President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, praised him as a symbol of knowledge and coherence. "Ángel knows about water. When he speaks of water, he is accompanied by technical reason," hence the arguments and ideas on which "he does not renounce the passion to defend them."

The event concluded with heartfelt applause and a phrase that sums up his legacy and ongoing action. "Let this distinction be, more than a point of arrival, a stimulus to continue building together a future of hope, innovation, and coexistence, a near future where what you most desire becomes a tangible reality: the arrival of the water we deserve for the progress of this land."

