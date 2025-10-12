Andy and Lucas: Farewell Amid Reproaches

Joaquina Dueñas Sunday, 12 October 2025, 15:15 Comenta Share

After more than two decades of performing together on stages around the world, Andy and Lucas have parted ways amid discord. They seemed to promise a happy ending, or so they wanted us to believe, when in 2023 they announced the end of the musical duo with a farewell concert that turned into a tour with dozens of stops. However, for months, rumours of disagreements between the artistic pair have been growing, confirmed by what happened after their last performance, when Andy bid farewell to Lucas for good by announcing his solo career, and Lucas delivered a resounding message: "You only truly know a person when they no longer need you."

Their conflict seems to have its roots in financial matters. Lucas, the composer of the group's major hits such as 'Son de amores', 'En tu ventana', and 'Tanto la quería', has been reaping significant benefits from royalties alone. In fact, recently, a promoter accused the artist of owing him more than 350,000 euros from the 'Nuestros últimos acordes' tour, to which he responded bluntly: "What debt do I have? I'm a millionaire." This situation is quite different for Andy. Furthermore, when they left Sony, Lucas acquired the 'Andy and Lucas' brand, making Andy an employee of Lucas, further cementing the inequality between them.

The situation became unbearable for Andy, who, however, decided to remain silent all this time while Lucas gained more and more prominence, embroiled in one controversy after another.

In late 2024, Lucas appeared with a significant change to his nose, which he initially denied, claiming it was due to age and genetics until it became undeniable, and he confessed to having undergone cosmetic surgery. "I had surgery and wasn't a good patient... I didn't rest, didn't apply the ointments... And it didn't heal as it should have," he explained on the show 'Me quedo contigo'.

It was surprising then that he also spoke about Andy: "I don't want to drag him down, but he lacks discipline," he said, while explaining that he had taken the reins of the group and his partner had become his employee: "I told Andy that I would be the businessman, I put up the money, and I managed everything. But everything is everything. I pay the musicians, the sound team, and Andy himself."

Last May, a heated argument between the two vocalists emerged after their concert in Badajoz. According to the circulating version, Lucas was very nervous and supposedly began mistreating people. Then, Andy, trying to calm him down, started an argument that ended when he allegedly tried to kick Lucas and tore his abductor. Lucas was quick to deny the incident: "Andy tore his abductor while getting on or off the stage, I don't remember well because it was during the encores and I didn't see it," he concluded.

Time and again, Andy's response has been silence until, after the final concert where the lack of chemistry between them was evident, he decided to speak out by announcing his solo career with a statement: "Andy, a member of the iconic duo Andy and Lucas, leaves the formation to embark on a solo career. After two decades of success, more than two million records sold, and over 800 stages performed, Andy begins his solo journey, leaving behind the duo that brought him fame." But what has drawn the most attention is the reflection that accompanies it: "Silence has served its time, freedom, peace, and health."

Lucas's reaction, a message on his social media: "Loyalty is more important than friendship. You only truly know a person when they no longer need you."