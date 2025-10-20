Andrology: The Specialty Breaking Taboos on Male Sexual Health Andrology is the branch of medicine that deals with men's sexual and reproductive health: from erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation to sexual desire disorders.

Male sexual health remains a topic surrounded by taboos, despite its significant impact on quality of life and overall well-being. At BALANCE, the Antiaging and Longevity Medicine Unit of IMED Hospitals, it is approached from a medical, close, and global perspective, where body, mind, and sexual health are understood as parts of the same mechanism. To delve into this field, we spoke with Dr. Luis David Flores Valenzuela, an andrologist, who explains all the details of his specialty, what problems he addresses, and how an integrative approach can help men regain confidence, improve performance, and enjoy a fulfilling life at all stages.

What an Andrologist Does: From Symptoms to Treatment

The doctor explains that andrology is the branch of medicine that deals with men's sexual and reproductive health: from erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, sexual desire disorders to male fertility and hormonal imbalances. In his practice, each patient receives a personalized assessment, accompanied by hormonal tests, vascular studies, ultrasounds, and semen analysis, with the aim of identifying the underlying cause and providing appropriate treatments.

Interconnection with Other Health Areas

Sexual life is closely related to self-esteem, sleep quality, hormonal balance, cardiovascular health, and even cognitive function. Therefore, addressing it in an integrated manner with other disciplines allows not only treating symptoms but also improving quality of life globally.

When to Visit an Andrologist?

Ideally, one should visit when changes affecting sexual reproductive life occur: erection problems, ejaculation issues, decreased sexual desire, infertility, or hormonal level alterations. However, it is also advisable to undergo a preventive assessment from the age of 40-45, just as is done with the prostate or heart. Acting in time always makes a difference.

Treatments and Surgeries After an Illness

Hormonal therapy, pharmacological treatments, vacuum devices, shock waves, or even surgery with penile prostheses are a last resort to fully restore sexual life in patients who do not respond to previous therapies.

"It is a medical device that we implant inside the penis, it is absolutely discreet, and with this, we manage to restore erections and a satisfying sexual life, especially in those men who have not responded to any previous therapy for erectile dysfunction," explains the doctor.

Peyronie's Disease

One of the most common conditions that patients present with at Dr. Flores Valenzuela's clinic is Peyronie's disease, known as penile curvature. "We dedicate special attention and time to its diagnosis and treatment. There are surgical and non-surgical techniques to correct it and restore to men that sexual life which is so important for the relationship. From the most basic treatment to advanced reconstructive surgery when necessary.

Changes in Sexual Performance

Dr. Flores sends a clear message to those experiencing changes in their sexual performance or desire: they are not alone and should not resign themselves. Today, there are many effective, safe, and discreet solutions for the vast majority of sexual problems. "We are here to listen without judgment and offer real alternatives based on evidence-based medicine," concludes the doctor.