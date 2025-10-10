Ancelotti reignites Rodrygo and revels with Vinicius

Óscar Bellot Madrid Friday, 10 October 2025, 15:50 Comenta Share

Brazil danced past South Korea to the rhythm set by Rodrygo and Vinicius. The two Real Madrid wingers led the 'manita' that the Canarinha handed to the Asian team in a friendly played this Friday in Malaysia, which served to reignite the Paulista and keep the Fluminense cruising at the speed he has reached in recent weeks. The Verdeamarela enjoys, and even more so does Carlo Ancelotti, who could not have had a happier reunion with two of his key attackers during his second stint at Chamartín.

With the ticket already secured for the World Cup to be held next year in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the Brazilian team scheduled two friendlies in the October window to continue assembling the squad that will fight to reclaim the world crown in the summer of 2026. The first of these, against South Korea, was a boost of self-esteem for the South American team, revitalized since Carletto's arrival on the bench.

The Reggiolo coach notched his third victory since taking charge of the five-time world champions with a comfortable win over South Korea, which Estevao opened in the 13th minute, capitalizing on a brilliant assist from Guimaraes, and Vinicius closed in the 77th minute, finishing a blistering counterattack. The Real Madrid '7' sprinted to seal a match in which Rodrygo emerged as the day's standout performer.

Happy Return

The Rayo returned to the Brazilian national team more than half a year after his last appearance with the Verdeamarela and seized the opportunity to make his mark. Positioned as a playmaker in a 4-2-3-1 formation where Vinicius and Estevao occupied the flanks of the offensive front and 'red devil' Matheus Cunha served as the spearhead, Rodrygo was a torment for the Korean defense, which he punished with a brace.

The first of the Real Madrid '11's goals came at the end of the first half when Guimaraes triggered an action that brought together the past and present of Real Madrid. Vinicius collected the ball on the wing and sought out Rodrygo, who combined with Casemiro to feint first and then fire into the net with a curling shot. The Osasco player reappeared at the start of the second half with another goal that came to complete another play involving Casemiro and Vinicius. This time, the Manchester United 'stopper' stole the ball and combined with Vinicius, who, in turn, assisted Rodrygo to seal the fourth goal for a Brazilian team in which Estevao had once again left his mark with another goal two minutes earlier.

The match could not have developed better, with the Seleçao paying tribute to Pelé on the occasion of the 85th anniversary of the legendary Minas Gerais footballer's birth by wearing a badge on their shirts. The 'Jogo bonito' was indeed present at the Seoul World Cup Stadium with a notable Madridista influence.

Overseeing operations from the sidelines was Ancelotti, commanding the defense was Militao, and leading the attack were Rodrygo and Vinicius alongside Estevao, Chelsea's emerging star. It wasn't the first time Vinicius served the Brazilian national team under the coach who propelled his career at Real Madrid, as the Fluminense had already participated in Carletto's first two matches in charge of the Canarinha last June. However, it was Rodrygo's first opportunity to show the Reggiolo native that he is on the path to regaining his form.

Rodrygo hadn't worn the Brazil jersey since March 26, when the Verdeamarela suffered a heavy defeat against Argentina at Buenos Aires' Estadio Mâs Monumental (4-1). Shortly after, the Rayo entered a slump with Real Madrid, which also led to a loss of prominence with Brazil. However, his strong start to the season and the affection Carletto has always had for him have brought him back to the five-time world champions, an opportunity the Paulista has not squandered.

It's the first time Rodrygo has scored twice since late January, when he netted two goals against Brest in a Champions League group stage match. Since then, he has only registered one official goal with Real Madrid, against Atlético in the first leg of the round of 16 of the last edition of the continental competition. True, he scored in a friendly against Tirol in August, but the brace with Brazil should help him reaffirm himself as he tries to reclaim his place at Real Madrid.