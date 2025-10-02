América Móvil and Entel Prepare Joint Offer to Acquire Telefónica's Chilean Subsidiary The plan involves ClaroVTR taking over mobile telephony and Entel acquiring the fixed-line business, amid regulatory pressure.

América Móvil, the Mexican telecommunications group owned by businessman Carlos Slim, and Chile's Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones (Entel) are working on a joint offer to acquire Telefónica's Chilean subsidiary.

Under this plan, Telefónica Chile's mobile business would be taken over by América Móvil, which already operates in the country through ClaroVTR, while Entel is interested in the fixed-line segment, according to sources familiar with the matter cited by 'Bloomberg'.

This joint offer comes amid speculation that the regulator is blocking some acquisitions in the sector due to antitrust concerns.

Specifically, Movistar held 23.2% of the market in June, according to the latest data collected by the regulator, with Entel at 33.2% and Claro at 20.9%.

The sale is part of Telefónica President Marc Murtra's plan to divest from non-strategic markets as part of a broad review initiated since his arrival at the company in January this year. So far, the firm has announced the sale of its subsidiaries in Peru, Ecuador, Uruguay, Colombia, and Argentina.