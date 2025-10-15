Amaia Montero Returns to La Oreja de Van Gogh 17 Years After Her Departure The band announced it in a statement a year after Leire Martínez left the group

Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 14:40

Amaia Montero returns to La Oreja de Van Gogh 17 years after her departure from the band and a year after Leire Martínez ceased to be the lead singer. The band announced this in a statement following two days of intense speculation.

En actualización Journalists from this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information.