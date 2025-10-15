Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Amaia Montero Returns to La Oreja de Van Gogh 17 Years After Her Departure

The band announced it in a statement a year after Leire Martínez left the group

C. P. S.

Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 14:40

Amaia Montero returns to La Oreja de Van Gogh 17 years after her departure from the band and a year after Leire Martínez ceased to be the lead singer. The band announced this in a statement following two days of intense speculation.

En actualización

Journalists from this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information.

Amaia Montero Returns to La Oreja de Van Gogh 17 Years After Her Departure