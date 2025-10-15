Amaia Montero Returns to La Oreja de Van Gogh 17 Years After Her Departure
The band announced it in a statement a year after Leire Martínez left the group
C. P. S.
Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 14:40
Amaia Montero returns to La Oreja de Van Gogh 17 years after her departure from the band and a year after Leire Martínez ceased to be the lead singer. The band announced this in a statement following two days of intense speculation.
