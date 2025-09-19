Alonso Returns to the Fray in Baku

David Sánchez de Castro Friday, 19 September 2025, 18:41 Comenta Share

On the cobbled streets of Azerbaijan's capital, the free practice sessions once again demonstrated that here, unlike other recently adopted circuits, mistakes are costly. Urban circuits, which are becoming more common on the calendar, have walls so close that track limits debates are unnecessary. Few drivers avoided the barriers on the first day of work in Baku, with McLaren's drivers, leader Piastri and contender Norris, giving extra work to their mechanics after damaging their suspensions. This opened the door for other contenders on a strange Friday, where Ferrari unexpectedly dominated.

As McLaren stands on the brink of potentially claiming the world championship title, Ferrari made a statement. Hamilton, in red for the first time, topped the timesheets ahead of teammate Leclerc, who provided a useful slipstream on the Azerbaijani main straight. Such teamwork could be crucial not only in the race but especially in Saturday's qualifying, where everyone will aim to minimize the errors seen in practice.

Ferrari enjoyed a sweet day, largely due to maximizing the SF25's strengths. Hamilton and Leclerc showcased their cars' high top speed and good traction out of slow corners, crucial in the circuit's second sector. They need to replicate this performance and avoid accidents to ensure that any strategic errors on Sunday—an inevitable truth at every Grand Prix with Ferrari—remain inconsequential.

Aston Martin Returns to the Nightmare

Nevertheless, few drivers escaped serious issues, with 'techpro' barriers and the fixed walls of the 13th-century fortress becoming major players. Some drivers admitted to holding back several seconds to avoid pushing too hard at this stage of the weekend. However, this does not explain Aston Martin's performance. It cannot be solely attributed to the track type, but it is one of the worst for them.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix once again highlighted Fernando Alonso's current struggles. The Spaniard barely escaped the back of the grid with an Aston Martin lacking direction or response on Baku's asphalt. The contrast was as evident as it was painful. On a circuit where Alonso had previously shone with memorable performances, his car was unstable on long straights and ineffective in slow corners, jeopardizing any chance of breaking into the midfield. His best lap left him second to last, only ahead of the lacklustre Franco Colapinto, with a deficit of nearly two seconds compared to Hamilton's time. Aware that the walls were an additional enemy, Alonso opted for a cautious approach, as a mistake could end his session, but his pace never approached the benchmark times.

Comparisons with Lance Stroll offered no solace. The Canadian finished just a tenth ahead, confirming that the issue lies not with the drivers but with the car. Aston Martin arrived at this circuit already trailing the rest of the midfield, with Haas surprising with Ocon's eighth place, Williams placing Sainz in the top 10, and even Red Bull, on a quiet day, keeping Verstappen comfortably ahead despite the stark performance gap with Yuki Tsunoda.

The Aston Martin in Azerbaijan is reminiscent of its performance in Spa, Belgium. There, the green cars lingered at the back, and here it seems likely to be the same. A good qualifying session requires not only a bit of luck but also a balance between seeking a good lap and exercising enough caution to avoid crashes. Failing that, Alonso will not only see his streak of Q3 qualifications end but will also find it nearly impossible to advance to Q2.