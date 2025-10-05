Alonso's Message to Hamilton: 'You Can't Drive as if You're Alone on the Track' The Spaniard called for less leniency towards the seven-time champion, who was ultimately penalised.

David Sánchez de Castro Sunday, 5 October 2025, 18:20 Comenta Share

Fernando Alonso finished seventh in the Singapore GP, but it wasn't enough for him after what he considered an injustice. He focused on Hamilton, who was penalised with a 5-second penalty.

The Spaniard had already warned over the radio during the race after encountering the Briton on track: "You can't drive as if you're alone. Yesterday he had no respect for the red flag, and today he acted as if the track was his." Hamilton, who suffered brake issues towards the end of the race, was penalised with five seconds for repeatedly exceeding track limits, allowing Alonso to close in and eventually overtake him to finish seventh.

After getting out of the car, the Aston Martin driver was even clearer: "I finished about a tenth behind Lewis. I think he's being investigated, and although he always gets a bit of leeway, hopefully today it will be a bit less."

Despite the frustration, Alonso positively assessed the effort made: "It was a tough race, as we expected. Every small point has to be fought for, getting into the mud for them. We've never had a race with a gift; on the contrary, they're always small rewards that have to be fought for."

His final message made it clear he won't hold back: "There's always a bit more leniency with him... but on the track, we're all equal."

Sainz started eighteenth and finished tenth

Carlos Sainz once again delivered a commendable performance at the Singapore Grand Prix. The Madrid native started eighteenth following a penalty on Saturday but managed to climb to tenth place, earning a crucial point for Williams on a circuit where overtaking is nearly impossible.

"Yes, honestly, it was a bit of an unexpected race," Sainz admitted after getting out of the car. "This morning we were all waiting to see if there would be safety cars or rain to make a comeback, but in the end, it was a dry, boring race without safety cars. We had such a good pace that it allowed us to extend the stint with the medium tyre, holding off cars with fresh tyres behind, and then with the soft tyre, we flew past five or six cars to get a point."

The Madrid native completed over 50 laps on the medium tyre before switching to the soft in the last ten, where he began a relentless chase into the points zone. "It's clear those laps were going to be critical, with Bearman and Fernando behind, but we had everything under control. We waited for our moment to put on the soft and make the comeback," he explained.

Sainz particularly valued his offensive pace: "I think I was the only car on the grid that overtook and moved forward. Overtaking eight cars without safety cars isn't easy." He emphasised the importance of the result: "Every point counts. Today we've limited damage with Aston Martin and RB."