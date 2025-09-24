Alicante transforms the Trento Street sector into a major commercial and service area The rezoning of this industrial area next to the highway will regenerate the urban environment and connect with the future third metropolitan ring road

Adrián Mazón Alicante Wednesday, 24 September 2025, 07:27

The Alicante City Council has taken the first step to completely transform the I/3 sector of Trento Street, a strategic area located next to the A-70 and the municipality of San Vicente del Raspeig.

The processing of the Specific Modification No. 1 of the Partial Plan will allow the change of land use from industrial to tertiary, aiming to adapt it to the city's "current needs" and promote "more integrated development" with nearby residential neighborhoods.

The action affects Execution Unit No. 2, which is the only one pending urbanization. Until now, it was configured with 67% industrial use and 33% tertiary, but with the new planning, it will become 100% tertiary use.

This means that the door will be opened to the establishment of shops, offices, service spaces, and other economic activities compatible with the urban environment.

Coexistence with housing

In Unit No. 1, which is already urbanized, industrial uses will be limited to ensure coexistence with the nearby housing. Only light activities such as workshops, warehouses, wholesale trade, and service stations will be allowed, eliminating uses that may cause inconvenience or negative impact.

The proposal also includes adjustments in buildability and heights. The total buildable area is reduced from the initially planned 171,000 square meters to 144,000, a significant reduction that seeks a more orderly development. In return, the maximum height of buildings is increased from 12 to 15 meters, although always maintaining the limit of three floors.

Connections with the city

Another key aspect is the modification of one of the main roads, which will allow this sector to connect with the future third metropolitan ring road, planned in the new Structural General Plan of Alicante. This link will improve mobility and integration of the area with the rest of the city.