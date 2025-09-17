Alicante is the Spanish province with the most second homes and vacant properties With 578,563 non-primary properties, 42.3% of the entire housing stock falls into this category

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 07:25 Comenta Share

The housing supply is one of the major issues facing the real estate market, which is strained and experiencing record high prices per square metre each passing month. The decline in stock is exacerbating access to housing, compounded by other issues such as rising temporary rents or the high demand and low supply of new builds.

With a new peak reached in August, Alicante is experiencing a challenging episode of housing deficit, a situation it has been dragging on for years, not helped by the composition of its real estate portfolio. According to data from the Ministry of Housing collected by the real estate portal Idealista, Alicante is the province in Spain with the most non-primary residences.

42% of Alicante's real estate stock (1.37 million homes) consists of second homes, sporadic use, or, directly, vacant and unused properties. In total, there are 578,563 such properties, a difference of only 211,334 homes compared to those used as primary residences, also known as first homes.

Alicante is the fourth largest market in Spain for primary residences, with 789,897, only behind Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia, but it ranks first in the entire country for the number of second homes and vacant properties, contrasting with other provinces with much larger volumes of properties, such as Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia.

In these last three cases, the number of non-primary residences ranges from 360,000 to 388,000. In the case of Madrid, there are 2.28 million more primary residences than second homes, compared to 1.96 million in Barcelona or 727,673 in Valencia. This difference is significantly reduced in Alicante, dropping to 211,334. That is, there are only 210,000 more primary residences than second homes and abandoned properties.

The province's character as a major tourist attraction, both nationally and, especially, internationally, means that many coastal municipalities have this type of second home, which reduces the supply and drives up prices due to the limited real estate stock available for sale or rent.

Situation in the Comunitat

The case of the Comunitat is also peculiar, as the proportion of primary residences is lower than the Spanish average. Only six out of ten properties located in the Comunitat are primary residences, about 2.17 million of the more than 3.3 million homes in the territory.

Only Andalusia has more second homes and vacant properties than the Comunitat, which is the second territory in Spain with the most. However, the Comunitat is the region where the number of primary residences increases the most, by 48,854.