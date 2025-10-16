Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Jijona singer, Lucas Mira. @lucasmiraelvuelo

Alicante Singer Lucas Mira Wins Latin Award with 'Calle Amanecer'

After twelve years away from music, the Jijona singer returns to the scene triumphantly

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Thursday, 16 October 2025, 17:30

Comenta

Jijona's own Lucas Mira, an artist from Alicante, makes a grand return to the music scene. After a twelve-year hiatus, the singer has achieved one of the most significant recognitions of his career, a Latin Award in the Talent category.

This is an achievement granted by the Ibero-American Music Festival for his new song 'Calle Amanecer', which he will officially receive on November 10th at the Infanta Isabel Theatre in Madrid.

This track is Lucas Mira's second single, a work where he condenses emotions, experiences, and an artistic maturity developed in silence. These factors have won over the jury, as the LP has become a symbol of his resurgence.

In this sense, 'Calle Amanecer' is more than a melody; it is an invitation to dream, to feel, and to start anew. Its intimate and luminous lyrics connect with all those who once thought they had left their dreams behind.

The recognition of the Latin Award certifies the authenticity of this Jijona singer, based on resilience. After these twelve years of pause, he now brings his voice to national stages, becoming an example that dreams can be paused but never expire.

On October 31st, his third song will be released as part of his most personal project, 'El Vuelo'. Thus, 'Dame alguna señal', as the artist reveals, is "a brave piece, born without filters, with its own energy, lyrics that embrace, and a structure that makes it completely unique."

