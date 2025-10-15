Alicante Shuts Down Electronic Headquarters for Maintenance: These Services Will Be Unavailable
The City Council Announces a Technical Shutdown Rendering the IT System Inoperative
Adrián Mazón
Alicante
Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 16:50
The Alicante City Council will temporarily shut down its IT system due to scheduled maintenance work. The technical shutdown will commence at 5 PM this Wednesday and will last until 10 PM.
This interruption of the IT service at the City Council will affect the main digital citizen service channels, including municipal consultation and processing services.
During this period, the usual platforms for conducting online transactions, such as the electronic headquarters, telematic registration, citizen folder, or appointment and processing systems, will not be available.
Services Affected by the Technical Shutdown
-
The electronic headquarters
-
The entry and exit register
-
The citizen folder
-
The contracting system
-
The appointment portal
-
The virtual tax office
-
The geographic information system
-
Online sports transactions (activities, reservations, and subscriptions)
-
Applications for businesses and organizations
-
Other IT applications for consultation and processing (Open Classroom, Competitions, Online Payment, etc.)
Certain internal services and municipal applications related to consultations, payments, and administrative procedures will also be inaccessible.
The New Technologies, Innovation, and IT Service indicates that this planned intervention is necessary to ensure the security, stability, and updating of the systems, which are essential for the daily operation of the City Council.
The system interruption will be temporary, and once maintenance is completed, services will resume normally without expected repercussions on ongoing files.
However, during this period, telematic transactions will not be possible, so any urgent requests should be submitted before the shutdown or postponed until reactivation.