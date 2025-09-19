Alicante seeks to restore EasyJet route to Athens next year and increase frequencies The Costa Blanca Board participates in a Turespaña presentation in Greece to strengthen ties with this market | Over 11,000 passengers recorded this summer

Alicante aims to restore the EasyJet route to Athens next year following its summer success, having exceeded 11,000 passengers since its launch. The connection, exclusive to the high season, is one of the new routes by the British airline at the Alicante terminal.

This is the main goal of the Costa Blanca Board, part of the Alicante Provincial Council, which participated in a destination presentation in Greece organized by Turespaña, targeting travel agencies, specialized media, and tour operators. In this regard, the director of the tourism entity, José Mancebo, was responsible for promoting Alicante in the metropolitan area of Athens.

The aim is to restore next year's EasyJet route, which is the only one with Greece from Alicante-Elche airport, and even increase frequencies, according to the provincial body. "The intention is to keep the bridge open between Alicante and Athens next year as it represents a unique opportunity for a direct flight," explained Mancebo.

This is the first promotional action by the board since the route's opening, which generated over 11,150 passenger movements. The tourism entity seeks to develop other proposals in anticipation of the likely renewal of the connection for the next high season.

"This action is part of our strategic commitment to open up to new markets and aligns with the opening of the air connection, operated by EasyJet, which has a base at our airport," explains the director of the Board, who highlighted the "positive response" of this route and hopes to "maintain and strengthen it next year."

According to the Provincial Council, the connection "represents a valuable opportunity to expand our area of influence and attract a greater number of tourists from emerging markets such as Greece." Mancebo highlights Greece as "one of the most diverse and attractive destinations in the Mediterranean" and has promoted the offerings of Alicante and other destinations such as Elche or Benidorm.

At the event, held at the Spanish Embassy in Athens, Greece, more than 70 leading media outlets from the country attended, including Naftemporiki, Ethnos.gr, and Fortune Greece. Additionally, key players in the tourism ecosystem such as Visit Greece, HATTA, the SETE confederation and its INSETE institute, the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO), and Athens International Airport were present. Other operators and agencies like Mazi Travel, Ask2Travel, or Signature Travel also attended.