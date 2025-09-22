Alicante seeks funding to build 32 social housing units in San Blas

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Monday, 22 September 2025, 14:35 Comenta Share

The Alicante City Council's Housing Board is seeking €150,000 to construct a new block of 32 homes in the San Blas neighbourhood, according to the responsible councillor, Carlos de Juan. The government team blames "budgetary constraints of the spending rule imposed on local corporations by the Government of Pedro Sánchez, which only allows them to be used to amortise public debt."

The autonomous body approved its budget project for the next fiscal year, amounting to €4,124,759, during its General Board meeting held this Monday, as part of the process initiated by the council for the approval of the Municipal Budgets for 2026.

The accounts of the municipal autonomous body consolidate the investment of €625,880 to enable a building with 14 social rental homes for young people in the former teachers' houses in San Gabriel, which will be added to the 15 in El Portón, in the Old Town, to be completed before the end of the year.

New promotion of the Plan Vive in Rabasa The City Council and the Municipal Housing Board have made five municipal plots available to the Generalitat Valenciana to build more than 220 homes under this Plan Vive on Jaume I Avenue and Padre Arrupe, Banda Los Claveles, Médico Ricardo Ferré, and Enfermera Angelina Ceballos streets. They are also working on the project for the reurbanisation of the area and rehabilitation of 264 homes in the Virgen del Remedio neighbourhood, with the contract for the execution of the works in the bidding process.

The accounts have been approved by a majority with votes in favour from the PP and abstention from Vox, against the opposition of PSOE, Compromís, and EU-Podemos.

The Municipal Housing Board is the only body with these competencies among the municipalities of the Valencian Community, managing 746 units in different social rental regimes, in addition to 542 corresponding to the Affordable Rental programme from private individuals who entrust their management to this municipal body. In total, a stock of more than 1,285 homes.

One of the novelties of this fiscal year is the call for Young Housing Rental Aid 2025, aimed at facilitating the emancipation of young people aged between 18 and 35. The subsidy, which has an initial allocation of €120,000, includes aid of up to €250 per month, with a maximum of €3,000 per year per contract. Requests have already exceeded the allocated amount, so the mayor, Luis Barcala, has announced that they will be doubled to meet all demand.

