New fries with 'Stranger Things' seasoning. CARMENCITA

The Alicante Seasoning that Transforms McDonald's Fries into 'Stranger Things'

Carmencita brand signs the exclusive seasoning for the new McMenu inspired by the Netflix series

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 14:35

The universe of 'Stranger Things' has leapt from the screen to the palate, with a distinct accent born in Alicante.

The new 'Stranger Things' McMenu launched by McDonald's in Spain features an exclusive seasoning developed in collaboration with Carmencita.

Thus, the historic spice company, founded over a hundred years ago in Novelda, is responsible for the flavour revolutionising the new fries in McDonald's special menu.

'Stranger Things' McMenu. CARMENCITA/MCDONALD'S

The key lies in the McShaker Stranger Fries, which include a blend created by Carmencita specifically for this global campaign.

It is a blend of salt and spices with garlic, paprika, and black pepper, designed to enhance the menu experience, both in its meat and chicken versions.

The experience is designed to be interactive. The fries are placed in the bag, the 'Stranger Fries' seasoning is added, and it is shaken before consumption.

It is a recognisable flavour with its own personality that, despite connecting directly with the imagery of Hawkins, the Demogorgon, and the '80s nostalgia of the series, has Mediterranean roots.

Thus, Carmencita has contributed its century-old 'know-how' in spice blends to create a custom recipe that fits this new McDonald's experience without losing balance or sensory coherence.

The collaboration also strengthens McDonald's commitment to working with local suppliers, integrating them into their campaigns. In this case, the Alicante company Carmencita becomes a key part of a promotion already being tested in thousands of restaurants and by millions of consumers across Spain.

