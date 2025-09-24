Alicante Science Park Joins Germany to Establish a Similar Space in Cottbus

Inés Rosique Alicante Wednesday, 24 September 2025, 13:20 Comenta Share

The Alicante Science Park (PCA) participated in an international meeting organized by the Policy Learning Platform of the Interreg Europe program, aiming to advise on the creation of the future Lausitz Science Park in Cottbus, Germany, just over 100 km south of Berlin. The PCA was represented by its manager, Esteban Pelayo, who was part of the international expert panel tasked with guiding the design and development of this new innovation ecosystem.

The Lausitz Science Park will be one of the largest European projects of its kind, with a planned area of 420 hectares and a gradual development over the next two decades. The project is led by the Cottbus City Council, in collaboration with the Brandenburg Technical University (BTU), which will hold more than 30% of the shares, and the company WISTA, which manages the Berlin Science Park.

During the meeting, the PCA shared its experience in two key areas: establishing a balanced governance system between university and municipality (similar to the model maintained by the University of Alicante along with the municipalities of Alicante and San Vicente) and defining sustainable financing models to ensure the long-term viability of such projects.

The Lausitz Science Park will receive significant European and German funds aimed at transforming coal-dependent regions towards a low-carbon economy. The investment will focus on converting a former military airfield into an innovation campus, which will become the driving force for the energy and industrial transition of Lusatia, with Cottbus at its center.

Thanks to its participation, the PCA is consolidating itself as a strategic partner of this German project, university sources highlight. In the coming months, it is expected that German promoters will visit the PCA facilities and soft-landing actions will be developed so that companies from both countries can explore synergies and generate joint business opportunities.

"For the PCA, it has been a very enriching experience to contribute our vision and trajectory in the creation of a project of the magnitude of the Lausitz Science Park. This exchange opens new doors for international collaboration and positions us as a reference for other European ecosystems seeking to connect knowledge with business innovation," stated the PCA manager, Esteban Pelayo.