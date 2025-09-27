Alicante School Cleaning Workers Denounce Service 'Deterioration'

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Saturday, 27 September 2025, 04:55 Comenta Share

Patios left unswept, rubbish uncollected for days, windows not cleaned for a year... The four unions of the workers' committee for the school cleaning service in Alicante (CC OO, SEP-CV, CGT, and UGT) have denounced the 'deterioration' of the service and the 'serious situation' faced by the workers.

The unions report a 'work overload' for the existing staff, 'enduring endless shifts' as no new personnel are hired. 'Vacant positions due to early retirement or leave are not replaced, and if they are, it's for fewer hours than the original contract,' they stated in a communiqué.

The company, according to the workers' representatives, 'tries to justify its inefficiency by citing absenteeism,' when they believe the current situation is caused by 'the direct consequence of its own management and the imposed working conditions.'

The workers' committee accuses the City Council of 'turning a blind eye.' Of the four municipal inspectors intended to monitor contract issues, 'only one remains, highlighting the lack of municipal oversight,' they claim.

The Alicante City Council awarded the contract to STV Gestión in 2022 for 39.7 million euros, with an extension of 655,933.95 euros approved by the Government Board on December 23, 2024. The reason given then was the 'need to reinforce cleaning in schools and municipal facilities.'

However, the workers ask: 'Where are the improvements the company presented in its bid that allowed it to win the contract?' They promised 'more service hours, more resources, better quality, and electric machinery,' but the response is that 'none of this has materialised in the day-to-day reality.'

The result is 'an increasingly precarious service, with an overwhelmed workforce and risks to the quality, safety, and health of both the staff and the users and teachers,' they accuse. The workers' committee demands 'immediate solutions, compliance with the contract terms, in defence of the workforce, as well as the public service.'