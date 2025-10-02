Alicante to Reward Top 'Film Set Paparazzi' with Instagram Contest The Film Office of the Municipal Tourism Board launches an initiative to highlight film and advertising projects shot in the city

Adrián Mazón Alicante Thursday, 2 October 2025, 16:37

Alicante is on the hunt for the best 'film set paparazzi'. The Municipal Tourism Board, through the Alicante Film Office, has announced an Instagram contest to reward the best images showcasing film or advertisement shoots in the city.

This initiative, 'City of Alicante, a filming location', aims to highlight the potential of the provincial capital as a set for film and advertising productions.

Thus, the Board has launched this Instagram contest to post one or several images documenting film or advertising shoots conducted in Alicante. To participate, until October 15, one must be over 18 years old and tag @alicantefilmoffice and include the official hashtag #AlicanteEscenarioCine.

The contest offers three prizes for the top three photographs. The first prize includes a dinner for two and a promotional 'Esencia Alicante Premium' pack, the second prize includes only this pack, and the third prize is a 'lite' kit consisting of a selection of promotional products.

The photographs participating in this Instagram contest will be evaluated based on their creativity, technical and visual quality, representation of locations, and visibility of the filming context.

The jury's decision will be announced during the week of October 27 through the official Instagram account Instagram @alicantefilmoffice and on the websites alicanteturismo.com and alicantefilmoffice.com.

40 film shoots in half a year in Alicante

During the first six months of 2025, Alicante hosted a total of 40 film shoots, a number "very close to the 48 that took place throughout 2024," noted Tourism Councillor Ana Poquet, who confirms that the city "is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for the audiovisual sector."

Thus, initiatives like the Instagram photography contest "reinforce the Board's commitment to screen tourism, not only for the direct economic impact of having film shoots but also for the promotional value of projecting Alicante's image in major productions."

"Filming in Alicante generates wealth, but also visibility. Films like 'The Captive' allow our city to reach millions of viewers worldwide," stated Poquet.