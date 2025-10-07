Alicante restores a Local Police station in one of the city's most sensitive neighbourhoods The Local Government Board approves the project for the station, a comprehensive renovation of the building to get it up and running

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 14:31

The Alicante City Council is set to refurbish and reopen the Local Police station in the sensitive neighbourhood of Juan XXIII, in the Northern Zone. The Local Government Board has already approved the construction project this Tuesday, which will cost just over 300,000 euros and take four months to complete. Following this procedure, the construction will have to be put out to tender, so there are no deadlines for its commencement.

However, the approval of the project is already an important step forward. Among the works to be carried out, as explained by the Local Government Board, there will be a "renovation of the current building" and the fence will be repaired to serve as a parking lot for Local Police cars. The funding was included in the 2025 budget, according to the agreement reached by the Popular government team with Vox.

In this way, the City Council fulfils one of its commitments, in the midst of negotiations for the 2026 budget. This is how Vox's deputy spokesperson, Mario Ortolá, sees it: "We are pleased that, finally, the Local Police can have a proper facility in the Northern Zone, one of the city's most affected areas by illegal immigration, illegal occupation, and drug trafficking."

However, Vox urges the government team to implement the agreed initiatives: "It is completely absurd that for the renovation of a municipal facility that VOX set as a condition for the approval of the 2024 budget, it has taken two years, but that's how things work."