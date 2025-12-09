Alicante Renames Nou Manolín Street in Honour of Founder Vicente Castelló

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 13:05 Comenta Share

Alicante is set to bestow one of its highest city honours upon Vicente Castelló, restaurateur and founder of Nou Manolín, by naming a city street after him. This is not just any street, but the one where the iconic bar, considered the best in the world, is located. Situated on Villegas Street, it will now be renamed to Restaurador Vicente Castelló.

The Alicante City Council approved the name change this Tuesday in a Local Government Board meeting, following a request from the Official Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Navigation of Alicante. The proposal was supported by the Costa Blanca Tourism Board and around twenty business and hospitality associations, as well as prominent restaurateurs and hospitality groups in the city.

Vicente Castelló Pérez was born in Alicante in 1938. From the initial Manolín in Plaza de España, he created the Gastronou Group, which includes several establishments in the city such as Piripi. However, without a doubt, the emblem is his restaurant Nou Manolín, located on the street that will bear the Alicante restaurateur's name. Established in 1972, it was here that the concept of the 'bar' was developed, inspiring many, including Joël Robuchon, the world's most Michelin-starred chef.

The open kitchen concept, where diners can watch their meals being prepared and served from their seats, revolutionised gastronomy. For 53 years, Nou Manolín has been a symbol of Alicante's finest gastronomy, offering the best products. This distinction is granted by the City Council just as the city is named the Spanish Capital of Gastronomy.

As a lover and ambassador of Alicante through his business, Castelló has received numerous accolades: Master of Hospitality Award, Important Award from Diario Información, Silver Medal for Tourism awarded by the Provincial Council of Alicante, AEFA 2003 Award from the Provincial Association of the Family Business of Alicante, Gold Medal for Work awarded by King Juan Carlos I in 2004, National Gastronomy Award in the "Lifetime Achievement" category from the Royal Academy of Gastronomy in 2018, and the 'Stories with an Apron' Award for his career, granted by TodoAlicante in 2024.