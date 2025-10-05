Alicante Rallies for Mental Health in a Massive March Organised by the Adiem Foundation Families, organisations, and public representatives march through the city centre to support inclusion and break stigmas

Fifth march for mental health by the Adiem Foundation.

Adrián Mazón Alicante Sunday, 5 October 2025, 21:15 Comenta Share

Alicante was awash with colour, emotion, and commitment this Sunday for the fifth World Mental Health Day March organised by the Adiem Foundation.

Hundreds of people, including users, families, professionals, volunteers, and institutional representatives, walked through the heart of the city to highlight the importance of caring for mental health and to dismantle the stigmas that still surround it.

Ampliar Fifth march for mental health by the Adiem Foundation. TA

The march, which started from Doctor Gadea Avenue in Alicante, in front of the Fundación Mediterráneo building, and ended at Plaza de la Montañeta, celebrated "five years walking together for a common cause".

For Adiem, this edition held special significance, marking half a decade of adding steps, voices, and strength in defence of the rights and dignity of people with mental health issues.

Under the slogan 'We Share Vulnerability, Let's Defend Our Mental Health', the event focused on a universal reality. "All people are vulnerable to the crises and emergencies affecting the current world."

The day concluded with applause and hugs at Plaza de la Montañeta, where a message encapsulating the spirit of the event was remembered: "Walking together makes us stronger."