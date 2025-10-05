Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Fifth march for mental health by the Adiem Foundation. TA

Alicante Rallies for Mental Health in a Massive March Organised by the Adiem Foundation

Families, organisations, and public representatives march through the city centre to support inclusion and break stigmas

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Sunday, 5 October 2025, 21:15

Comenta

Alicante was awash with colour, emotion, and commitment this Sunday for the fifth World Mental Health Day March organised by the Adiem Foundation.

Hundreds of people, including users, families, professionals, volunteers, and institutional representatives, walked through the heart of the city to highlight the importance of caring for mental health and to dismantle the stigmas that still surround it.

Fifth march for mental health by the Adiem Foundation. TA

The march, which started from Doctor Gadea Avenue in Alicante, in front of the Fundación Mediterráneo building, and ended at Plaza de la Montañeta, celebrated "five years walking together for a common cause".

For Adiem, this edition held special significance, marking half a decade of adding steps, voices, and strength in defence of the rights and dignity of people with mental health issues.

Follow the TODOAlicante channel on WhatsApp

Under the slogan 'We Share Vulnerability, Let's Defend Our Mental Health', the event focused on a universal reality. "All people are vulnerable to the crises and emergencies affecting the current world."

The day concluded with applause and hugs at Plaza de la Montañeta, where a message encapsulating the spirit of the event was remembered: "Walking together makes us stronger."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Cambio radical del tiempo en Alicante: las lluvias vuelven este lunes y anticipan una posible dana para el puente
  2. 2 Una patera llega al Cabo de la Huerta de Alicante con una decena de jóvenes migrantes a bordo
  3. 3 Brutal accidente en la AP-7 de Alicante: un coche destrozado deja dos heridos, uno atrapado entre los hierros
  4. 4 En este municipio de Alicante se come el mejor caldo con pelotas
  5. 5 Cortes de tráfico en Alicante por la mascletà nocturna de este sábado
  6. 6 El Ayuntamiento negocia con Vox un refuerzo de la limpieza
  7. 7 Cortes de luz en Alicante: hasta seis horas sin suministro en una treintena de edificios
  8. 8 Pillados tras el chapuzón: tres detenidos en Alicante por robar el bolso a una bañista en el Postiguet
  9. 9 Alicante informará a los bañistas sobre la presencia de medusas y peces peligrosos en sus playas
  10. 10 Manifestación sobre dos ruedas en Alicante: los motoristas se rebelan contra la DGT

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Alicante Rallies for Mental Health in a Massive March Organised by the Adiem Foundation

Alicante Rallies for Mental Health in a Massive March Organised by the Adiem Foundation