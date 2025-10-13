Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Alicante city bus with campaign posters. TA

Alicante raises awareness of Chronic Kidney Disease on wheels

The ALCER association uses the city's public transport to launch a campaign to raise awareness about this condition

Pau Sellés

Alicante

Monday, 13 October 2025, 11:50

Comenta

On wheels. This is how the ALCER association wanted to raise awareness about the reality faced by people suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). Until November 15, buses on line 24 connecting Alicante and San Vicente del Raspeig will display campaign posters on their sides, featuring stories and testimonies from several members of the association —Mara, Mª Carmen, Juan Carlos, Carlos, and Fini—. The campaign's slogan is "Raising Awareness of Chronic Kidney Disease: our campaign is now rolling through Alicante".

Through QR codes installed on the vehicles, the public can directly listen to the testimonies of those living with this reality, discover how the association provides psychological, social, and health support, and learn about the importance of prevention and early detection of kidney diseases.

Mara, one of the young protagonists of the campaign. TA

"In Alicante, there are stories that don't always make the headlines. Stories of overcoming, resilience, and mutual support. With this campaign, we want to give them a voice and show how ALCER Alicante supports those living with chronic kidney disease at all stages of the process," says the association's communication team. The campaign is supported by GVA Vicepresidència Primera i Conselleria de Servicis Socials, Igualtat i Vivenda, Vectalia, and Dos nomadas.

Incidence of the disease in Alicante

Chronic kidney disease affects approximately 15% of the adult population in our country, with an average incidence of 152 cases per million inhabitants per year. In the province of Alicante, the figure is slightly higher, standing at around 150 cases per million inhabitants, reflecting the magnitude of this "silent epidemic" that continues to grow each year.

