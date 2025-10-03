Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Urgente La línea 24 y la conexión con el aeropuerto se quedan sin servicio durante la huelga de autobuses interurbanos en Alicante
The Alicante Provincial Council presents the municipal register modernisation project to the town halls. D.A.

Alicante Provincial Council Modernises Municipal Register Management Systems in Town Halls

The project, funded by European funds, aims to offer a more reliable and efficient administration through new and updated digital tools.

Ismael Martinez

Alicante

Friday, 3 October 2025, 12:05

The Alicante Provincial Council aims to lead the digital transformation and modernisation of the municipal register management systems in the province's town halls. The Deputy for Innovation and Document Management, David Aracil, presented the project details to the councils on Thursday, which seeks a closer, more reliable, and efficient administration.

"Twenty-five years ago, we were pioneers in implementing a system that has now become outdated. Therefore, we are going to develop this new model that will allow us to make a significant qualitative and quantitative leap, once again positioning us at the forefront of register management," Aracil stated.

The plan, funded with 1.5 million euros from the NextGenerationEU Funds, begins today with the presentation to the municipalities and will be developed over the next six months. The proposal includes real-time data exchange with the National Statistics Institute (INE), ensuring greater precision and agility in the procedures.

According to the deputy, the town halls will be responsible for reviewing and completing housing information and identifying special addresses, while the Provincial Council will provide technical support and tools to streamline the process. "The goal is to have a more reliable, updated, modern, and efficient register that improves management and offers better service to citizens," Aracil concluded.

