Alicante Provincial Council Allocates €325,000 for Trail and Natural Site Conservation

The Provincial Council promotes the conservation of trails and sites with grants to over 60 towns.

Ismael Martinez Alicante Friday, 26 September 2025, 14:11

The Alicante Provincial Council will allocate €325,000 this year for the conservation of trails and the enhancement of natural sites in the province. More than sixty municipalities will benefit from these grants from the Environmental Area, which are organised into two calls.

"Sustainability and caring for our environment are essential to ensure the future of our towns. Therefore, throughout the year, there are numerous plans we promote that allow us to work alongside our municipalities in developing actions that would otherwise be very difficult for them to carry out due to budget constraints," highlights the area’s responsible deputy, Magdalena Martínez.

The first programme, endowed with €225,000, includes grants for the homologation of trails and for maintenance and improvement actions. In this edition, homologation will reach Famorca, Fageca, Quatretondeta, and Penàguila, while in terms of conservation, municipalities in the regions of Vinalopó, Vega Baja, l'Alacantí, Marina Alta, Marina Baixa, and L'Alcoià-El Comtat will benefit.

Additionally, the provincial institution will invest €100,000 in the conservation of natural sites in thirteen localities, including Alcoi, Ibi, Petrer, Novelda, Sax, and Xixona.

Moreover, for the first time, the Provincial Council will fund with €50,000 the acquisition of pruning shredders for twenty municipalities with fewer than a thousand inhabitants, such as Alcosser, Alfafara, Benimeli, Planes, or Tollos.